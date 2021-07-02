Manantial Frozen Treats
43615 10TH St. W. suite 105
Lancaster 661-579-6391
565 E. Palmdale Blvd. unit C
Palmdale 661-317-1671
Stopped by for the soft opening of the 2nd location in the heart of Lancaster! It is the first, hand crafted rolled ice cream in the AV and now has two locations. Ice cream made from scratch, starting with house made base that you can flavor with fresh fruit, cookies, cereal and candy—the flavors are endless. Menu boards adorn the walls with many single flavors, signature flavors or you can create your own. There are drinks, crepes and other treats available and the inside is brightly decorated with a very friendly and helpful staff. I chose salted caramel (mini pretzels and caramel corn) and my companion chose s’mores (Hershey’s, roasted marshmallow, graham cracker)—both amazing! My first bite had both sweet and salty with cool, crunchy and creamy all at the same time. The s’mores flavor was such a delight—like being outside roasting marshmallows over the fire—it tasted and smelled like the real deal—sweet and slightly smoky and skating just along the edge of burnt. The flavor brought me back to happy childhood memories of camping. The workers inside are so friendly and helpful and as an added bonus you can watch how they roll the ice cream—very interesting. Open for take-out Monday-Thursday 12-8PM, Friday & Saturday 12-9PM, Sunday 12-7PM.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
44418 Valley Central Way
Lancaster 661-471-8781
1006 Commerce Center Dr.
Lancaster 661-945-8855
39604 10th St. West
Palmdale 661-267-1515
Jersey Mike’s definitely delivered on their promise of “A Sub Above” with subs straight from the Jersey Shore like the one I chose—Jersey Shore’s favorite; provolone, ham and capicola on a soft white roll, then ordering it “Mike’s” way—onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and “the juice”. Before I go any further, I need to say a couple of words about the juice—this red wine vinegar and olive
oil blend is a drizzle of ‘Dang! I would call this awesome-sauce or a little bit of heaven and once the spices were added, my sub had the most memorable flavor, that I crave over and over again! Each bite of this yummy sandwich made my taste buds jump up and down in delight, almost too delicious for words but fabulous would sum it up perfectly. Fred ordered the “Mike’s Famous Philly”—in other words—the real deal. Grilled fresh to order tender, juicy steak, peppers, onions and melty white American cheese—a mouthwatering medley of flavor. Why not try the newest sub—grilled portabella mushroom and Swiss; sounds amazingly delicious. Premium quality freshly sliced meats and cheeses plus fresh bread, including gluten-free, baked daily on premises. Open Monday thru Saturday10AM-9PM; Sunday 11AM-7PM for take-out, patio dining and delivery—both Lancaster locations are open for dine-in.
Trio Coffee House
661-480-5363
38713 N. Tierra Subida Suite 210
Palmdale
The best way to start the day is with a cup of positivity and that is very easy to do with a cup of coffee from one of Antelope Valley’s premier local coffee houses. With a focus on sustainable coffee, roasted locally in Southern California, Trio takes pride in serving the finest coffee, and locally made pastries and desserts. My friend, Patsy mentioned her favorite drink was a medium iced 50/50 decaf, café latte, almond milk with sugar free salted caramel—as I read the order off to the server, he immediately said, “that’s Patsy’s favorite! Well, she had me at salted caramel and he kept me with his genuine-ness and great customer service. A delightful combination of sweet and salty—the best of both worlds combined together to make the perfect drink. I also purchased a delicious iced cold 24oz green tea and a scrumptious rich and moist red velvet muffin. They are more than coffee, with teas both hot and cold in a large variety of flavors; fusions; smoothies and juices plus scones; cupcakes; muffins; brownies; bagels and cream cheese; paninis and avocado toast and coffee cake—scrumptious. If, that isn’t enough you can brew your own with the purchase of a 12 oz bag of Trio Coffee beans or try one of the new coffee flights. Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery, daily 7:30AM-4:30PM.
Filthy’s Food Truck
661-585-6660
We have a new food truck in town with some ridiculously sick gourmet food! A short but mighty menu consists of Kenny’s pulled pork sandwich, blackened coconut shrimp tacos, gouda burger, filthy dog, cheese Louise, filthy fries and the filthy Philly. I’m sure your mouth is watering reading the names, but once you taste the actual food you will be in gourmet heaven. I tried them on Memorial Day when they first debuted at Bravery Brewing and let me just say I happily ended up in a food coma! Parmesan crusted Texas toast filled with smoked gouda, muenster, beer cheese & crispy bacon—incredibly cheesy, buttery and over the top delicious (my favorite of the day). Next, 2 soft tacos filled with coconut shrimp, red cabbage, mango pineapple salsa topped with spicy aioli and fresh avocado—this gets one big WOW, an explosion of flavor. Third, was the root beer pulled pork topped with jalapeno slaw (yes—jalapeno slaw), bacon bits and root beer BBQ drizzle on a toasted French roll. Sweet, savory and salty with a very nice heated finish—I would recommend a knife and fork for this one as it is humongous and overflowing with deliciousness. Last, but certainly not least would be the all-beef bacon wrapped dog smothered in beer cheese topped with garlic aioli, poblano peppers, onions and crispy jalapeno strings—Fred’s favorite. Facebook and Instagram for location, days and times
AV Kebob House & Market
661-942-6010
1343 W. Ave. J
Lancaster
This little Mediterranean place not only has delicious food but a unique little market filled with a great selection of international food. Last week I was craving a gyro and stopped by to pick up some lunch—gyro for me; tender tasty meat packed inside a huge pita with plenty of bite sized fresh and crisp veggies topped with an amazing tzatziki sauce. Nadine chose the falafel plate—delicious deep-fried balls made from chickpeas, similar to a vegetarian meatball and quite tasty. Chicken and beef kabob plate for Arissa—large tender and deliciously seasoned meat, served with yummy rice, freshly-made hummus, salad with a light lemon zest and a pita for dipping. I suggested sharing the Greek Salad and if you are ever looking for a tasty, light, satisfying salad, then, this would be perfect for you as well—crisp lettuce, crumbled feta, Greek olives, juicy tomatoes, cool cucumbers, and a tasty lemony dressing tied it all together! Everything we ordered was perfect, large portions, reasonable prices and on point. The rest of the menu includes rotisserie chicken, fish filet, lamb chops, chicken or beef shawarma, slow-cooked kebobs in beef, chicken, lamb or kofta (ground meat). Three salads—Caesar, Greek and tuna, vegetarian plate, appetizers— baba ghanoush, grape leaves, pickles, hummus, fries and mini gyros. Open Monday thru Saturday 9AM-9PM; Sunday 10AM-7PM for dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering.
Original Tommy’s
World Famous Burgers
661-273-9009
705 W. Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale
Fast-food chain topping burgers, hot dogs and fries with a signature chili since 1946—that is 75 years committed to serving the highest quality ingredients. They use fresh all-beef burgers and hotdogs, French fries prepared in vegetable oil, real cheese, fresh chopped onions and extra-thick slices of tomatoes. And, of course everything is served with their own special recipe chili. After the car show last week, we were in the area and ready for lunch, my suggestion was Tommy’s as I just love the chili dogs especially the crunch! We walked in an ordered at the counter—chili dog with no onions and extra pickles for me and a chiliburger combo for my companion. Giant sized steamed dog with just the right amount of chili, although I did use a fork and knife for the first half! The chili has such a nice consistency with a great flavor and a little bit of heat. The burger was just as delicious, including the perfectly fried, golden-brown fries—crispy on the outside and soft and steamy on the inside. The menu consists of burgers, hotdogs, tamales, chili fries in many different variations, breakfast burritos plus sausage and egg sandwiches packed with protein & veggies—a perfect start to you day. Open Sunday thru Thursday 7AM-12AM; Friday & Saturday till 2AM with dine-in, take-out, delivery and drive-thru.
