El Cevichazo
661-526-3263
2728 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
This authentic Mexican restaurant has a passion for serving the freshest Mexican seafood in the Antelope Valley—offering a wide range of delicious homemade dishes, from ceviche, caldos, and fajitas to carne asada, molcajete, seafood cocktails and everything seafood in between! Don’t even get me started on the amazing drinks, one which was a meal in itself—cevichelada (michelada with your choice of shrimp, fish or octopus ceviche on top), looked amazing as we saw one at another table—I will stop by for dinner and try one of their cold, delectable and savory beverages. We had iced tea as it was lunch and ordered two tacos one fish and one shrimp plus shared the pina rellena—half pineapple filled with shrimp, crab meat, abalone, pineapple chunks, special house crème and topped with cheese; phenomenal! Sweet, creamy and cheesy with such an incredible flavor—I’m talking “eyes rolling backwards” incredible. After we finished, I used a knife to carve out the rest of the warm juicy pineapple as I wanted every last drop of this delicious dish. The chips and salsa were wonderful as well—warm and fresh with the perfect amount of heat. The ambiance reminded me of being on a cruise ship with portholes and marine life everywhere—very pretty inside. Excellent service, large portions and open Mon.- Sat. 11AM, Sunday 9:30AM—indoor, outdoor and take-out.
Chick-n-Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken
661-579-1777
1125 W. Rancho Vista Blvd. suite A
Palmdale
Fresh ingredients, made from scratch every day! I agree with that statement, plus I would add “made fresh to order”. Palmdale’s newest hot chicken sandwich eatery just outside the mall with a very basic menu of chicken, chicken and more chicken plus a few extras—fries, onion rings, mac-n-cheese, cheese fries, jalapeno poppers and tots. Heat level goes from country—no heat all the way to extreme heat—hottest with hot honey—sweet spicy, flaming hot—very spicy and lastly, mild—slight kick. I chose the big chick combo—deluxe chicken sandwich with pickles, coleslaw and flaming sauce, fries and a soda. There were quite a few other choices as well—wings, sliders, tenders (naked chick), nuggets, grilled (healthy chick) with tomato, avocado wrapped in lettuce or sourdough bread and dirty chick (chicken, seasoned fries, coleslaw, pickles and flaming sauce)—this sounds amazing! I want to start off with the chicken in my sandwich—I took my first bite and it was so juicy, so much so, that I had to get extra napkins! Great flavor and so tender, for a moment I thought it was dark meat because it was so juicy even the texture was amazing. Chicken sandwiches today, are all about the pickles and this one did not disappoint; great flavor with the coleslaw putting it right over the top! Open daily 10:30AM-9PM—dine in/take out.
Culichi town
661-418-6268
42101 Sierra Hwy.
Lancaster
Dedicated to serving typical authentic dishes from Sinaloa, Mexico as the chefs were trained to prepare everything with the sole purpose of having 100% “culichi” taste! The menu is a nice fusion of seafood dishes and sushi with tacos, grilled seafood, shrimp and octopus cocktails, ceviche, breaded fried sushi rolls and natural rolls. Try a traditional raw shrimp aguachile or a variation with octopus, scallops or cooked shrimp—fresh butterflied shrimp marinated with lime and chile then served with thin slices of cucumber and purple onion; a beautiful presentation, or try one of the appetizers like I did, the rock shrimp—tempura fried shrimp in a sweet and sour sauce, served on a bed of lettuce and topped with green onions and sesame seeds; crispy, delicious with a little heat at the finish. I also had the culichitown roll with crab mix, Philadelphia and avocado inside with shrimp, Philadelphia, spicy crab mix and breaded imitation crab chunks outside, then drizzled with eel sauce. 12 pieces of the most delicious mixture of flavors and textures—fresh, crunchy, warm and cool at the same time, sweet, spicy and savory. Don’t forget to wash everything down with one of their wonderful cocktails, mojitos or ice-cold beers. Open daily providing wonderful and friendly service, live music and great atmosphere Monday thru Wednesday 11AM -11PM, Thursday till 12AM, Friday thru Sunday 10AM-12AM with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery.
Kasagiri Japanese Restaurant
661-822-7533
128 East F Street
Tehachapi
I spent the day up in Tehachapi visiting a dear friend and we decided to go for some sushi—lucky us! We ordered the lunch combo sushi special—5-piece sushi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, albacore and shrimp) with 5-piece cut roll. I chose the tempura shrimp roll and Pam chose the spicy tuna roll. We were craving a cold unfiltered sake—Nigori to be exact; however, since it was lunch, we opted for iced tea. Other choices were wine, beer, hot sake, Japanese cider and soda. The menu had a few other lunch specials, as well as teriyaki, tempura, salads, ramen, chicken bowls and udon plus a wide assortment of sushi, sashimi and rolls. My five pieces of sushi arrived with a little garnish of ginger. Each piece had its own unique flavor and all were very fresh with nice color and texture, even more delicious once dipped in my wasabi-soy mixture. I guess I should call it an 80/20 ratio of wasabi to soy which added a tearful sting to my nose! Now, tempura shrimp roll had a giant-sized crispy battered piece of shrimp, and avocado on the inside topped with eel sauce and rice on the outside—fresh, crunchy and savory with a slightly sweet finish—yummy. Delicious and fresh sushi, excellent and friendly servers and very welcoming. Open Monday thru Saturday 11:30AM-1:30PM for lunch and 5PM-8PM for dinner dine-in and take-out.
Kohnen’s Country Bakery
661-822-3350
125 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi
In the middle of downtown Tehachapi lies an authentic German bakery, café & grocery. Whether you are looking for a tasty pastry to enjoy with your morning coffee, a delicious sandwich and an ice cold imported German beer, fresh baked bread or dessert, you have come to the right place! There are hand-craft breads—ryes, sourdough, cheddar cheese, harvest and 6-grain. Bakery rolls—German hard-crust, butterflake and honey wheat. Sweet treats—cinnamon rolls, scones, danish, croissants, pound cake, water bagels and strudel. Cold case delights—eclairs, brownies, cream puffs and cheesecake. Pies, both mini and 9”—apple, caramel apple, cherry, boysenberry and peach. Savory eats—protein, egg & cheese pockets, bierock and protein boxes. Cookies—almond triangles, wedding, chocolate chip, ginger snaps, peanut butter, shortbread and gigantic coconut macaroons. If that isn’t enough there are salads and sandwiches—poor boy (serves 2), Rueben, tuna cheddar and Cubano paninis. So many choices, so little time…I picked up a few goodies and a bagel with lox for later. Cinnamon crisps—flat, large round cookie—very yummy. German pretzel stick—salty, doughy and tasty (ate in the car on my home). Raspberry lemon pound cake—buttery, sweet and bursting with fresh raspberry and bright lemon zest, the perfect slice of spring. The lox and bagel sandwich was perfect—served with red onion, tomato, cream cheese, tomato and I added capers at home. Open daily 6AM indoor, patio and take-out.
Red House BBQ
661-822-0772
426 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi
This little BBQ restaurant with the great big outdoor patio is the perfect place to meet, eat, drink and hang out! The unmistakable aroma of BBQ fills the air before you even step foot inside and, upon entering, it permeates the entire restaurant creating your mouth to water in anticipation! As I was on my way home after spending the day In Tehachapi, I just couldn’t leave without picking up some BBQ for dinner—half rack of ribs, mac n cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy. Wow, that same aroma stayed with me the entire hour-long drive home. I couldn’t wait to open everything up and start chowing down and indeed I did! Six delicious, fall off the bone, juicy and tender ribs were gone in record time Other menu items—beef ribs, tri tip, hotlinks, chicken, pulled pork, catfish, brisket, salmon and garlic shrimp. Sandwiches, BBQ cobb salad, loaded baked potato, the ever-popular seafood boil Saturdays & Sundays, Indian tacos and Indian fry bread plus delicious sides—pot beans, green and red slaw, hush puppies, sweet potato fries, chili, fried okra, fries and fried buffalo cauliflower. Saturdays after 5PM you can order rib of the beast—1.5 lbs. beef rib smoked till nearly spoon tender; sounds incredible. Open 11AM-8PM Wed. thru Mon. & Tue. 5-8PM— indoor dining, patio and take-out. Catering, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and Keto available.
