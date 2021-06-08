Lu and Pe Mexican Restaurant
661-947-5873
422 W. Rancho Vista Blvd. Ste B140
Palmdale
Looking for fresh, authentic homemade Mexican food with some of the best service in town? Then you have come to the right place. Everything is made from scratch from the chips and salsa to the tortillas and everything in between. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious Mexican fare; burritos, tamales (pork, chicken, chile & cheese) as a single order or by the dozen, enchiladas, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, combination plates including fajitas, barbacoa and birria-spicy stew plus breakfast with seven choices including chilaquiles, huevos con machaca served with rice and beans.
I started with chorizo and eggs and let me tell you, this plate did not disappoint. Served with light and fresh refried beans and warm flour tortillas—delicious from start to finish with enough left-over for a breakfast burrito the next day.
Now, for the crown jewel—The Mexican Flag Burrito. The presentation was beautiful full of color—punches of reds and greens and loaded with sour cream, cheese, red and green sauce spread on top of the mos t tender and moist chicken and rice burrito. A true masterpiece!
Serving breakfast—all day, lunch, dinner and daily specials Friday, Saturday & Sunday only 8AM-4PM with inside dining, curbside take-out and limited outdoor patio seating. Be sure to give them a call for all your catering needs.
Village Grill
661- 942-7760
44303 Sierra Hwy.
Lancaster
With such an extensive menu for both breakfast and lunch there is something for everyone—the only hard part is the decision; especially, since breakfast is served all day! The list goes on and on from classic breakfast (pork chops, chicken fried steak, corned beef hash, Louisiana hot sausage and eggs) to omelets including crab, shrimp & avocado; skillets, hot cakes, French toast and waffles plus delicious burgers, sandwiches, Mexican and hot entrees such as steak, pasta, chicken and seafood. We were there in the morning and since I’m trying to eat lighter, I chose the poached eggs on an English muffin with a glass of orange juice, while my companion chose the 4x2 special—two scrambled eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage and choice of 2 pancakes or 2 French toast and his choice was pancakes all for only $5.50 from 8-11am. My eggs were perfectly poached—simple and delicate with just the right amount of yolk running over the lightly toasted and buttered muffin. I scooped up the rest of the remaining yolk with the other half of the muffin. I was pleasantly and comfortably full looking forward to whatever was in store for lunch! Village Grill offers beer and wine, plus special holiday menus, and Father’s Day is fast approaching…just saying! Open for inside dining, outside covered patio and take out 7AM-3PM daily.
Plenty of Fish Seafood
6661-471-9620
43937 15th St. West
Lancaster
Nestled in the corner of the center at J-8 and 15th west you will find a small seafood restaurant with the slogan is “You buy, we fry or grill” where you can buy a meal or by the pound. Catfish, oyster and shrimp po’ boy sandwiches are offered as well as a nice fish selection—red snapper, filet of sole, catfish filet, Cajun catfish, salmon, tilapia filet, oysters and jumbo shrimp. I went for the Monday Madness Lunch special; 50% off 11AM-2PM and my order consisted of grilled salmon with veggies and jumbo fried shrimp with coleslaw. I also ordered a side of macaroni salad, potato salad, fries and hush puppies—yes, I know that was quite a lot of food, but really needed to give everything at least a sample! There were a few other sides available as well—collard greens, red beans & rice, green salad and garlic bread, plus a few desserts. The salmon had a very mild, subtle and refreshing flavor and the grilled veggies were cooked to a perfect consistency—great taste and healthy, too! Shrimp cooked to a perfect golden brown and each side had a uniquely wonderful flavor—potato salad, creamy with a slight hint of dill; macaroni salad, a tad sweet with a mustard finish; coleslaw, amazing and both fries and hushpuppies—yummy! Open daily 11AM-8PM—takeout, delivery and catering.
Armani’s Mediterranean Café/Bakery
40008 10th St. West
Palmdale * 661-265-1802
37935 47th St. East
Palmdale * 661-285-2220
Simple menu with extravagant offerings—yummy Mediterranean cuisine and pastries! Chicken, beef, beef or chicken lule and lamb kabobs plus lamb chops, pork chops, tri tip, garlic chicken and falafel. This is only the main course—salad, lentil and tomato basil soup, hummus, tabouleh, stuffed grape leaves, and tahini sauce round out the menu. Now for the bakery items which are semi sweet and savory—maneishe (fluffy dough with herbs), beoreks (baked filled dough pockets) in quite a few flavors (cheese, spinach, beef, potato). Lastly are the sweet pastries— Napoleon, cream horns, baklava and cheese rolls. Everything sounded so tasty it was hard to make my lunch decision—okay, finally I decided on beef kabob plate with rice, salad, hummus, grilled tomato (my favorite), jalapeno and pita bread with a Napoleon for dessert. Let’s talk about the dessert first, since I ate it on my way home! Several flaky and crispy layers of puff pastry filled with thick layers of fabulous pastry cream and covered in powdered sugar; so incredibly decadent. For lunch—nicely charred, well-seasoned beef, cooked fresh to order with a great flavor; soft pita bread dipped in my creamy, savory and delicious hummus; fresh, crisp chilled salad with a very lite and lemony dressing. Open Mon. thru Sat. 11AM-8PM for dine-in, take out & delivery.
Mom’s Teriyaki Korean BBQ
661-945-9240
1128 W. Ave I
Lancaster
Korean BBQ has been taking the country by storm, one smokey, garlic-y grill at a time! Whether you are a galbi crushing aficionado or a rookie just getting your feet wet, the Korean BBQ experience is amazing. The star of the show is the meat and I’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t like it. The diverse textures of the various meats, sauces and side dishes can certainly appease anyone. I ordered the chicken and galbi served with fresh crisp salad, kimchi, veggies and steamed rice—bite size pieces of chicken, masterfully seasoned and marinated as was the galbi—better known as beef short rib with its secret marinade mixture of soy sauce, garlic and meat tendering fruits; sweet, tender and scrumptious. The Thousand Island dressing has the most wonderful flavor and I always ask for extra! At Mom’s, I can guarantee delicious and fresh cooking, one order at a time as I’ve been eating there for years and it never disappoints. You order at the counter and you pick it up at the next window to either sit down at one of the few tables or take it home and turn it into a Korean BBQ feast on your own dinner table! Other menu items include appetizers, teriyaki bowls, bento dinners, ramen and udon and fried rice. Open Mon. thru Sat. 10AM-8PM.
The Elm Café
661-941-4069
44844 Elm Ave.
Lancaster
We have another new restaurant that just open just a tad south of the BLVD featuring a wonderful menu of southern food. There were quite a few choices with fun names like dawgbones loaded fries—cheddar, chicken, bacon, green onion and special sauce; the Mack Daddy—grilled bacon, mac & cheese on garlic toasted sourdough; the B.B. King—French brie, bacon and homemade blackberry preserves on a buttery croissant (oh my, that sounds amazing—trying it on my next visit); mama bear—crispy fried thigh, leg, wing, waffle and 1 side (this is what I ordered and my side was candied yams)! There are plenty of other items from onion rings, fries and wings to hand crafted burgers and sandwiches—but let’s not forget the southern sides (collard greens, granny’s mac & cheese and coleslaw) or the dessert (peach cobbler). My lunch was really amazing—you just can’t beat chicken & waffles; what a treat. Fluffy waffles with the perfect crunch and the most delicious fried chicken—golden, tender, juicy and flavorful; 5 stars. I did want to mention the amazing candied yams—slow cooked in a brown sugar and cinnamon spice glaze with the most incredible taste. The ambiance has a cool vibe with great music and friendly staff. Grab a beer or a glass of wine—eat, drink and enjoy! Open Wednesday thru Sunday 11AM inside dining.
