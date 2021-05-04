43530 10th St. W. #101
Lancaster 661-942-2656
39340-D 10th St West
Palmdale 661- 947-0144
38107-B 47th St. E. space G2
Palmdale 661-533-9755
Looking to get healthy and enjoy an active lifestyle? If so, then try a fruit smoothy, blissful bowl, all-natural baked goods, steel-cut oatmeal, sandwich or any of their other healthy choices. So many delicious options— classic, plant-based or power smoothies and everything is packed full of the good stuff—nothing artificial, everything fresh and they have just won AV’s Best juice! I tried the peachy green goodness bowl—peach juice, mangos, peaches, kale, pumpkin seeds, bananas, organic granola, strawberries and chia seeds. Full of delicious, fruity and healthy goodness. Arissa chose the Peach Perfection smoothie. The peach is very particular about her associates—mangos, strawberries and two kinds of fruit juice ensure that she’s always seen with the right people. After all, she has a reputation to maintain. And, not to worry her reputation is in tack and she was delicious to boot! Nadine, on the other hand chose “not let the summer end without one more fling with blackberry”. Not only does it bring fresh island vibes with pineapple and coconut, but it’s also rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C to help boost your immunity, as the temperature rises— healthy and delightful. Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery at all three locations Monday thru Saturday 7AM-10PM; Sunday 8AM-10PM.
Saku Saki
661-942-1210
1232 W. Avenue K
Lancaster
Fortunately for us, we have quite a few delicious Japanese restaurants here in the Antelope Valley. Such was the case last week when I was craving my absolute favorite food— Sushi with a capital S! My taste buds and cravings were so happy that the sushi restaurants are still open, even if it was for take-out. The two specialty rolls for $17 was still available—however, I opted for my usual, sushi burrito and one specialty rainbow roll. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with eel sauce and no rice make up the burrito which has become one of my favorites as it is not only unique but also light, crunchy and fabulous. The rainbow roll was chock full of crab mix, cucumber inside with salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellowtail and avocado outside, then drizzled with eel sauce—spectacular flavor from beginning to end; savory start with a sweet finish. I followed up my wonderful dinner with a large can of Sapporo beer—a refreshing lager with a crisp refined flavor and a clean finish and, since it was happy hour it was 50% off—win, win! Open Monday and Wednesday thru Saturday 11:30AM-9:30PM; Sunday 12pm-9pm; closed Tuesday for take-out only. Serving up all your favorites—appetizers, sushi, sashimi, traditional Japanese entrees, noodles, combos and dessert. www.sakusakisushi.com.
Katz N’ Jammers
661-945-6646
44801Beech Ave.
Lancaster
This fun, nostalgic diner is known for its’ large portions of freshly made food. Last week we were in the mood for a late breakfast and knowing they are open 7AM-2PM daily, I immediately called in our order—bacon and eggs served with hash browns and an English muffin and the big bopper’s special—chicken fried steak and eggs serve with hash browns and biscuits & gravy. My eggs were cooked on point—perfect over-medium, plus those four thick strips of crispy bacon rounded out my meal, followed by the muffin with grape jelly—salty and savory ending on a delicious sweet note. Next was the chicken fried steak— tender and flavorful with the same deliciously cooked eggs, golden crisp potatoes that tasted like they were cooked in butter and a very delicious, velvety smooth sausage gravy. A word about the biscuits—freshly made and so soft and fluffy. Our breakfast was absolutely fabulous and there was enough left over for breakfast the following day—that will tell you something about the generous hearty portions!
Quite a few other items don the menu—omelets, pancakes, French toast, all American authentic burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, 50’s style shakes, malts and old-fashioned sodas plus taco Tuesday with home-made pico de gallo and they even offer a senior discount. Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Rio Latin Bistro
661-860-4127
630 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster
A new name with the same great food featuring even more of the Latin culture plus they have just won AV’s Best buffet for the 4th year and garnering a win for best BBQ! Celebrating the flavors of El Salvador with a pupusa and steak platter was fun and delicious, too! Sweet platano bites with homemade Salvadoran cream, tasty refried beans, crunchy yuca frita, chicharron, juicy, yummy, tender steak cooked to a perfect medium rare and a one-pound pupusa with melty, stretchy cheese and lorocco, paired with curtido, salsa roja and freshly made chimichurri. We had a wonderful culinary experience and can’t wait to go back and try one of the other amazing dishes like the entrana plate with one of the most legendary cuts of meat in Argentina culture—skirt steak. Famous for its rich flavor and extreme juiciness then paired with golden crispy potatoes and a refreshing salad. Or, the lomo saltado—juicy marinated prime top sirloin, tomato and onion stir fried and paired with white rice and fries served on the side or mixed in to soak up the juicy goodness. Start your meal off by enjoying a tropical escape with one of their refreshing cocktails—spicy tamarind paloma, guava pisco, cocolomo and mango chamoy margarita—we chose two and were happy. Open daily 11AM-9PM for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Great Wall Mandarin and Szechwan Cuisine
661-942-7048
2001 W. Ave. J
Lancaster
Fabulous Chinese food is exactly why Great Wall has won AV’s Best Chinese restaurant for over 25 years and just completed their 26th win! Featuring traditional, authentic, fresh, made-to-order healthy Chinese food using no MSG. I called in my dinner order to pick-up—almond chicken with steamed rice, BBQ spareribs and pot stickers. Almond chicken has always been my go-to as it is great comfort food and ever so satisfying. A beautiful mixture of color, texture and flavor and each bite was so scrumptious, especially when scooped up together with the rice. The dark brown savory gravy had the perfect consistency and was stir-fried with nice-sized chunks of moist meaty chicken, celery, water chestnuts with an ample number of almonds. The ribs were a vibrant red color and roasted with a sweet and savory sauce and plenty of meat. The pot stickers, a traditional Chinese appetizer were steam-fried dumplings stuffed with a very flavorful filling—delicious, savory little bundles of joy. I added a Mai Tai from the fancy cocktail menu to enjoy with my dinner, feeling like I was on vacation—sipping on my drink with a tiny little umbrella. Great Wall offers daily lunch combinations (11AM-3PM), early bird dinners (11AM-5PM), fancy cocktails, beer, wine, boba milk tea, Thai iced tea and smoothies. Open daily 11AM-9PM for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Bravery Brewing
661-951-4677
42705 8th St. West
Lancaster
Nestled back in the industrial center just south of L sits not only a craft brewery but a tasting room as well; and now, they have added a hand-tossed pizza kitchen! Having just won AV’s Best micro-brewery and just starting out in the pizza business—I was super excited to get my grub on! Walked up to the pizza counter and ordered a margherita pizza with artichokes and a charcuterie box filled with a variety of “farm to Bravery” favorites (goat cheese with lavender & honey, triple cream brie, golden bear cheese, dried apricots, genoa salami & walnuts)—simply fabulous. At the beer counter we ordered a double wild cherry by Brown Knows Cider for me and the Imperial sweet stout King Korova for my hunny—both off the charts. Inside seating is available; however, we decided to sit outside on the huge patio where everyone seemed to be having a great time—hearing the word “cheers” and lots of laughter. Our buzzer went off alerting me it was to pick up the pizza—yeah! Fresh basil, artichokes and the best tomatoes—a delicious, simple showcase of good quality produce, but the addition of crisp and lite pizza crust, melty mozzarella cheese and warm sauce makes it a cozy hearty meal and oh, so incredibly delightful. Open Mon. thru Wed. 2-10PM; Thur. thru Sat. 12-11PM and Sun.12-9PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.