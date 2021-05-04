J & J Donuts and Coffee Shop
661-471-9435
42202 50th St. West
Quartz Hill
I just finished devouring the most ridiculously delicious maple bar before I even arrived home with my box of donuts! The aroma was captivating and I couldn’t wait—I love maple bars and luckily for me and my waistline, there was only one in the box. I typically share with my neighbors but, only after I have taken out or in this case eaten the maple bar. I was pleasantly surprised at all the offerings that were available—of course, donuts including Bavarian cream which is my neighbor, Miik’s favorite; ice-blended drinks including 17 different flavors (mocha, strawberry, taro, mango, Thai tea, vanilla latte, coffee, strawberry banana, honeydew, caramel latte, cookies & cream, java chip, coconut, passion fruit, green tea and watermelon) with pistachio being my favorite and I listed all of them, just to make your mouth water; plain, ham & cheese and filled croissants (I chose the ham and cheese which was fresh, flakey and filled with plenty of ham and melted cheese—delightful); muffins; assorted bagels with cream cheese; ice cream; coffee, tea, cocoa and cappuccino, plus a refrigerated case filled with other assorted beverages. A clean, friendly, family run business. Open Monday thru Friday 5AM-6PM, Saturday 6AM-3PM and Sunday 5AM-3PM for take-out or enjoy on the table and chairs outside.
Dragon Garden
661-273-5588
40162 10th St. West
Palmdale
Last week while sitting at home my taste buds were screaming Chinese, so I went online and ordered a feast! Three-item combo— teriyaki chicken, orange chicken and beef with broccoli with half rice and half chow Mein plus an order of honey walnut shrimp. Then did what any food reviewer would do—tried a bite of everything and then finished it up with a cold and refreshing Thai tea with mango juice popping boba! Since I can never choose between the chow mein noodles or the fried rice, I usually order half and half. Perfectly cooked flavorful noodles with cabbage shreds— fried rice with just the right amount of peas, carrots and egg; Yummy. Very tender and juicy chicken covered in delicious teriyaki sauce and the orange chicken proved to be excellent as well—lightly battered and dipped in a sweet and tangy marmalade sauce. My next flavor was beef and broccoli—tasty and tender beef with the broccoli cooked to perfection with a rich and savory brown gravy. I saved my favorite dish for last—creamy, finger-licking delicious coconut shrimp—large and plump fried to a beautiful golden brown and covered in a wonderful sweet coconut milk sauce; off the charts fabulous. Everything was fresh and delicious with large portions and friendly service. Open daily 11AM-9PM for take-out and delivery.
Heart Attack Barbecue Catering & Delivery
661-794-3310
Last night we were in the mood for BBQ and having had Heart Attack BBQ before, we knew just who to call! Our order consisted of the rib dinner with coleslaw and mac & cheese and the tri tip dinner with coleslaw and twice baked beans, then added the peach crisp for dessert—all to be delivered to my house. Dinners include a roll, choice of salad and soft drink—we asked for the Caesar and the garden salad. What a feast—six giant meaty ribs, six slices of tri-tip plus all the fixings. Good thing there were two of us enjoying all this fabulous food and I do mean fabulous. Fall off the bone tender, juicy ribs; tri tip cooked to a perfect medium, coleslaw just like mom makes and the most flavorful beans with an incredible taste. And, don’t get me started on the dessert—old fashioned recipe and unbelievably delicious, the perfect complement to our dinner. Other items include—BBQ chicken quartered; authentic Texas brisket; sandwiches (pulled pork, tri tip, brisket, chili cheese hot links) served with fries; loaded baked potato and loaded fries with your choice of meat; garlic mashed potatoes and a family feast. Open for delivery Fri, Sat & Sun 11AM-7PM. Get your order in, first thing, before they run out! Cash and PayPal accepted.
Classico Tacos
661-943-2559
42263 W. 50thSt West #103
Quartz Hill
Tucked back in the corner of this strip mall is a little but awesome hole in the wall, cooking up authentic Mexican food. The menu full of specialties—shrimp, beef and chicken soup, tilapia, spicy shrimp, menudo, traditional combinations, fajitas, steak and onions, shrimp cocktail, carne asada fries, gorditas, sopes, nachos, and cheeseburgers. The list goes on—hard and soft shell tacos, three varieties of tortas—classic, cubana and vegetarian (my next visit) and ten different burritos including two breakfast—one with meat, eggs, rice and beans and the other with meat, eggs, hash browns and cheese. All burritos can be made “wet” which is what I had—chicken, rice, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped up in a thick delicious flour tortilla topped with green sauce (quite spicy) and more cheese—perfection. Meat choices include carne asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, shredded beef and tongue. There is a variety of bottle soft drinks, fountain drinks plus horchata, jamaica and tamarindo—I ordered the jamaica; a tart cranberry-like flavor and ever so cold. I also enjoyed a couple of shredded beef street soft tacos filled with well-seasoned meat, onions and cilantro—yummy. Birria tacos with consommé are served everyTuesday and Wednesday Everything I had was not only fresh and delicious but at a great price, too. Open Monday thru Saturday 10AM-8PM for take-out.
Olive Garden
661-266-7927
1051 Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale
“When you’re here, you are family” is the Olive Garden Italian Kitchen’s
motto. From the warm welcome, to the unlimited hot breadsticks and fresh salad, to a menu that feeds everyone’s appetite. They offer fresh, simple Italian food complimented by a great glass of wine or an Italian-inspired cocktail in a comfortable, home-like setting. The menu offers a weekday lunch, appetizers, soups, salads, dinner entrees including chicken parmigiana, shrimp scampi and lasagna classico to name a few. Followed by amazing Alfredo’s, stuffed pastas, create your own pasta, dessert and $5 take home entrées. We stopped by for dinner after shopping at the mall—spiked strawberry lemonade for me and a glass of chardonnay for my love, spinach-artichoke dip, giant cheese stuffed shells with chicken to share and tiramisu for dessert. My perfectly hand-crafted cocktail was amazing—the strawberry-passion fruit worked well with the fresh mint and of course, the vodka brought it all together! The flatbread crisps were perfect for dipping into that warm, creamy, deliciousness—magnifico! Large shells filled with four-cheeses and topped with homemade meat sauce surrounded flavorful grilled chicken—is your mouth watering yet? It should be as this was an awesome dish with a beautiful presentation. Nothing better than yummy, creamy custard and sweet cocoa over espresso-soaked ladyfingers; delectable. Open daily 11AM-9PM for dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.
A-1 Kabob
661-951-1555
44407 Valley Central Way
Lancaster
I picked up lunch last week and let’s just say, “My taste buds went on a tour of the Mediterranean and A1 Kabob was the culinary destination!” From the falafel to the grape leaves, every bite was a surprise eye opener. Fresh, tasty and delightful! A quaint, little restaurant in the heart of Lancaster where the taste was not little at all! Everything had immeasurable flavor and color. Garlic, basil, parsley, rosemary, dill and marjoram just to name a few of the rich, quality, distinctive and flavorful spices found in virtually all Mediterranean fare. A visual delight, exquisitely delicious and good for you. A1 Kabob has all of the above and so much more. I chose to have the vegetarian combo which included babaghanoush—perfect texture, smooth, creamy and very pleasing. Hummus—a pasty type texture with a very nice taste, especially when spread on the pita bread. Grape leaves—cool, refreshing and tasty. Salad—lettuce, tomatoes and a light and lovely dressing. Falafel—garbanzo beans and spices rolled up and fried to a golden brown; fabulous with a rare and unique flavor and even more delicious when dipped into the hummus and tabbouleh, so fresh, healthy and delicious chock full of parsley, lemon juice spices and olive oil. Lunch specials and family rotisserie chicken meals available. Open daily 11AM-9PM—take-out and delivery.
