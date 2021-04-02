The Kirin Hut
661-722-9000
4025 W. Ave L
Lancaster
Tucked away in a strip center off 40th St. W and Ave L is a Chinese restaurant with an extensive menu of traditional Chinese entrees plus a secret menu with various chef specialties, a large variety of hot and cold teas, soothing milk teas, slushies and smoothies. Having lunch with friends last week proved to be not only fun but delicious as well. Joy was giving us suggestions of various items she has enjoyed over the multitude times she has dined there—Shanghai noodles, vegetable fried rice and egg foo young. Anne thought everything sounded good so they opted to share, promising me a bite or two! Boy, oh boy one bite was all I needed, as all three were amazing, especially the egg foo young or Chinese omelet. This dish stood out with its delicious vegetable filling, slight umami flavor, hint of sesame oil and the savory gravy, creating a delectable classic dish. The stir-fried noodles were delicious as well—the soy/sugar mixture gave it a light flavor; slightly sweet and mellow all at the same time; while the fried rice was more on the savory side with lots of veggies. I enjoyed the cashew shrimp—traditionally prepared with that familiar taste of stir-fried vegetables and succulent shrimp in rich brown gravy, excellent flavor. Open Tue.- Thur. 11am-9pm; Fri & Sat till 9:30 & Sun 12-9PM; closed Mon. for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Barone’s Italian Restaurant
661-948-0771
1229 W. Ave I
Lancaster
Since 1959 this restaurant has been serving up delicious Italian cuisine—reminiscent of the country itself. Traditional pastas, pizza, antipasto, salads, soups, sub sandwiches plus the world famous “Big Baron” are all available for take-out and delivery. I picked up a steak with grilled mushrooms & onions sandwich and the antipasto, soup and garlic bread trio. The steak sandwich is one of my favorites and I enjoy having them add mayo and tomato slices—perfect combination of flavor. The meat is tender and the veggies were grilled to perfection. I was really looking forward to the antipasto as it was a really hot day and I have been trying to eat lighter enjoying more salads on a daily basis and this one didn’t disappoint—fresh crisp lettuce, three beans, tomato, a ton of shredded cheese, cold cuts and topped with Italian dressing—refreshing and absolutely delish! The garlic bread was crunchy outside with a lovely softness inside, tasting fabulous when dipped in the very flavorful vegetable soup. Barone’s is also selling Farmer John and family fresh chicken eggs $5 a dozen for a limited time and limited duck and turkey eggs, $8 a dozen, call for more info. Open Wednesday and Thursday 11AM-8PM; Friday and Saturday 11AM-8:30PM, Sunday 4-8PM and closed Monday and Tuesday for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Fish Shack Donuts N Cakes
661-951-7934
44405 W. Ave. J
Lancaster
Who says fish and donuts can’t hang? Or, how about fish, donuts, cakes, chicken and seafood all hanging out together? Serving such an eclectic mix may sound a stretch, but they definitely pull it off. I ordered dinner thru GrubHub, the menu had so many options to feed one or two people, a large family and more with family kettles of 10, 12, and 18-piece fish & chip combinations. I chose the 2-piece fish & chips with coleslaw, one large shrimp and a bear claw for dessert. The perfectly battered fish was crisp on the outside, soft and flaky on the inside with a very yummy flavor. I used malt vinegar for one piece and the house made deliciously tangy tartar sauce for the other—each was equally tasty. Even the chips were crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside and delicious. The coleslaw was exceptional; fresh, cold, creamy and crunchy and very flavorful. My bear claw, which was unique in its own way—maple-glazed donut in the shape of a bear claw, was light, moist, fluffy, sweet and yummy. There is a huge variety to choose from, besides the aforementioned—smoothies, chocolate dipped candy, burgers, south of the border, pizza, etc. etc. etc. Open 24 hours for donuts and 7AM-8:45PM daily for food—take-out and delivery.
Sammy’s Restaurant
661-940-3443
44139 Sierra Hwy
Lancaster
For that homemade authentic and traditional Mexican flavor, Sammy’s is the place to go. A quaint little café where you order at the counter and either dine-in at one of the few tables or take it out—either way the food will not disappoint—delicious and authentic. What they lack in space they make up in flavor and I’m talking about really big flavor! Since 1993 they have been serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in Lancaster—that would be 27 years of great food. You can dine at one of the few tables and enjoy an ice-cold bottle of Modelo or any other domestic or imported beer while enjoying a giant sized, fabulous, fresh and delicious shrimp cocktail or a beautifully presented and equally tasting chicken fajita plate like we did last weekend. There was an incredible variety of Mexican combinations—chile relleno and enchilada and all served with rice and beans as well as house specials with over ten different taco choices, a multitude of burrito items including fish, shrimp and al pastor. The Mexican breakfast is served with rice and beans and there are quite a few to choose from and with an ocean of seafood dishes the choices are limitless. Daily chicken or beef specials available Monday -Thursday. Open daily 8:30AM-9PM offering dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service.
Maxdons
661-948-4228
1340 W. Ave I
Lancaster
For the past 50 years this 21-and-over establishment, has been grilling up steak after steak and they just keep on grilling. Rich, red, comfortable leather booths and a large cocktail bar—the perfect spot to enjoy an ice-cold refreshing beer, glass of wine or a cocktail and a nice juicy steak. We walked in and were seated at one of the comfortable high back booths and promptly ordered two margaritas. We decided to share the 14 oz ribeye steak and chose garlic mashed potatoes as our side. The dinner included soup or salad and garlic toast. I chose the salad and then we ordered a cup of tomato bisque soup for my love—a feast for two! Thick, juicy, flavorful, expertly trimmed and seasoned meat, then cooked to perfection—total satisfaction! Everything was absolutely delicious with plenty of it—the salad was large, cold and crisp with a ton of goodies while the soup was thick, creamy, warm and comforting. The menu, simply stated with steak, steak & more steak plus seared ahi, wild Alaskan salmon and grilled chicken breasts. If that’s not enough you might want to try a build-your-own ½ lb. Angus burger, veggie burger or any one of the flatbread pizzas and be sure to try one the many appetizers. Open Mon-Thu 11AM-12AM; Fri & Sat 10AM-2AM & Sun 10AM-12AM for inside and patio dining.
Desert Deli
661-206-8716
2813 W. Ave L
Lancaster, CA 93536
Finally, this little gem of a deli is open in their new location! Same great taste and same great service. The sandwiches, paninis and salads are named after Antelope Valley and Aerospace. Signature sandwiches—California club, ham on fire, phantom Italiano, albacore tuna, fighting falcon, avocado veggie deluxe and thunderbird BLT. Grilled paninis—palm pesto, Sierra smokestack, flying fortress and beef & cheddar stack. Hot sandwiches— mega meatball supreme, beef 2 bomber, corned beef or pastrami on rye, beef 52 cheesesteak, Mojave pastrami and Rueben twist Salads—poppy, Joshua, antipasto, chef and Chinese chicken. Potato and macaroni salad -plus pickles—fabulous pickles round out the menu. I ordered the Phantom Italiano, which I would definitely call “the bomb”. The salami, capocollo (my favorite lunch meat in the whole world) and mortadella mixture made for a remarkable flavor combination and the Italian dressing, mayo, cheese and tomato put it right over the top. A wonderful sandwich all wrapped up inside a very delicious, soft on the inside and crusty on the outside French roll. I chose to add a side of their creamy macaroni salad—outstanding. What makes them so unique—well, I would say using Boar’s Head meat comes to mind and the friendly vibe. Next time you are craving a sandwich, jet on over Monday thru Saturday 10AM-7PM for dine-in, outside tables and take-out.
