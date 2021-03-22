1800 Simply the Best
Burritos and Tacos
661-951-8226
649 W. Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster
For the past nine years, 1800 has been serving up delicious tacos, burritos and quesadillas — simple menu with complex taste! Everything is made fresh daily using no lard, no cans and no freezers! The menu states, “Simply the best burritos and tacos” and I concur — everything I have ever tried has been not only been excellent but a huge portion size as well — enough left over for the following day. Burritos include specially seasoned meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of hot or mild salsa all wrapped up in delicious large flour tortilla and the tacos contain the same ingredients minus the rice on a corn tortilla. We ordered a “wet” bean & cheese burrito; egg, bean & cheese burrito and a regular bean & cheese burrito—notice the “bean” theme. Chicken, steak, shrimp, pastor, fish & Philly cheese steak are also offered; however, I love the flavor of the fresh cooked beans and cheese on the soft steamed tortilla—it’s like a perfect melody of flavor. Breakfast burritos, chips—plain, with salsa or guacamole, tostada bowls, nachos, quesadillas and asada fries are available plus soft drinks, orange juice, homemade drinks and desserts. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 11AM-6PM Mon-Sat and 11AM-3PM on Sunday for indoor dining and takeout—order online at www.1800blvd.com.
Farmer Boys Breakfast
Burgers and More
661-723-8800
43408 10th St. West
Lancaster
On the north east corner of K-4 and 10th St West, you will find a delicious diner full of all your favorite diner food. As it states on the website—let our team make your day for a farm fresh breakfast, lunch or dinner. Breakfast is served all day and who says breakfast is only for mornings? Have pancakes for dinner, an omelet in the afternoon, burgers for breakfast. Have whatever you want, whenever you want! And I did just that, I ordered a BLT and Farmer’s burger for breakfast. Crispy bacon (just the perfect amount of crispiness), lightly toasted wheat bread, fresh lettuce, tomato and served with gigantic, colossal onion rings—making it the perfect combination. Next, half pound 100% USDA beef, hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, farm-fresh produce and Thousand Island dressing. How could anyone resist a flavorful charbroiled “king of delicious” burger with all those fixings and served with thin cut fries—salted nicely—who are we kidding, who does not love salty fries? There is a reason Farmer Boys serves award winning burgers—they are not only fabulous and delicious, but they are great comfort food, as well. When considering Farmer Boys for your next meal, just remember, it all boils down to a variety of delicious food at great prices. Open daily 6AM-10PM for take-out, drive-thru and delivery.
Don Sal Cocina and Cantina
661-941-2301
706 W. Lancaster BLVD
Lancaster
If you are looking for traditional Mexican fare, head on down to the corner of Elm and Lancaster Blvd. Once inside, the aroma of authentic Mexican cuisine reminiscent of Mexico will truly make you feel like you have been transformed to a new country. The beautiful high-backed booths will give you a sense of privacy or enjoy one of the two outdoor patios to dine, drink and party. We enjoyed the heated patio and ordered two regular margaritas on the rocks, chicken enchilada and chile relleno combination and shredded beef flautas. The combination was the perfect choice—served with salad, rice and beans. Corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and cheese rolled up, baked and covered with rich enchilada sauce, and a nice size roasted poblano chile stuffed with loads of cheese, airy egg coating and fried until crispy, then covered with melted cheese and rich sauce. A wonderful array of delicious flavors—an amazing and delightful dish. The flautas were absolutely scrumptious topped with panela cheese, drizzled with sour cream and served with a mound of guacamole and mild red sauce on the side—perfectly cooked with plenty of very tasty seasoned meat. Open Tuesday-11AM-8PM; Friday & Saturday 11AM-9PM, Sunday 10AM- 4PM for dine-in or out, take-out & delivery. Brunch menu served Sat. & Sun. with bottomless mimosas.
Lucky Roxy’s Café
661-267-6526
405 W. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
A warm and cozy restaurant awaits you just west of the 14 freeway on Palmdale Blvd. The restaurant is pristine with comfy booths in rich red, black and white. Locally owned, family run and everyone is so friendly. On the menu it states “You’ll always find something you like!” American breakfast, lunch and dinner with a little Mexican and Italian mixed in! Since the restaurants just reopened inside dining, we chose to eat inside. I ordered the French Dip—delicious, tender and juicy meat with a rich and savory au jus and yummy French fries. Arissa ordered an individual pan crust pizza with fresh tomato chunks, adding mushrooms, olives and artichoke hearts. This was one very delicious pizza and 2 bites was all I needed to write about the great flavor—the mixture of ingredients mixed well with the pizza sauce and cheese. Perfect crust—lightly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with just a hint of sweetness. Nadine’s classic cheeseburger with all the trimmings was simple and basic with an incredible taste and presentation. My significant other choose the spinach & mushroom omelet—delicious with big leaves of fresh spinach. Open daily 7:30AM–8PM for indoor dining, curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery. Delicious food at great prices, you will definitely find something you like!
Farley’s Artisan Gelato and Coffee Roasters
661-339-0373
2025 W. Ave. K
Lancaster
Exotic, rare and exquisite are just a few words to describe the coffee at Farley’s—roasted by hand in small batches using the Diedrich roaster to create signature blends and flavors—Costa Rican, Columbian Supremo, Brazilian Sunrise, Java Estate, Tanzanian Peaberry, French Roast, Farley’s Blend, Kona and Columbian Supremo Decaf. Espresso drinks, frappes and 1-pound coffee bags—ground or whole beans are available. I tried the Farley’s blend which was absolutely delicious—light, smooth and aromatic. Authentic, hand crafted Italian gelato in a myriad of flavors—amaretto, coconut, cookies and cream, double chocolate, pistachio, salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake and tiramisu just to name a few. Banana, cantaloupe, green apple, guava, kiwi, lemon, mango, orange and peach make up the flavor spectrum for the delicious sorbetto. Both are served in scoops—cup or freshly made waffle cones, pints and quarts. We had a cup of limoncello gelato and a waffle cone filled mixed berry sorbetto. I would call this “goodness that your tastebuds won’t be able to resist!” Both were absolutely delicious and not only a very delectable treat, but will satisfy your sweet tooth craving, like it did ours. Gelato cakes, smoothies and coffee roasted peanuts are also available. Open Tuesday thru Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday & Saturday till 10PM and Sunday 12-9PM for take-out and limited patio seating.
Vietnamese Noodles
661-265-8881
230 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
One of the healthiest cuisines in the world—Vietnamese cuisine relies on the light, fresh flavors of herbs and vegetables. Best known for pho (pronounce “fuh”) is a simple soup consisting of a salty broth, fresh rice noodles, a sprinkling of herbs and chicken, beef or shrimp. We picked up dinner last week—Imperial egg rolls, shrimp pho, roasted half chicken with steamed rice and two iced French coffees made with condensed milk. The deep-fried egg rolls were filled with chicken, vermicelli and veggies served with fish sauce for dipping were amazing—crispy, crunchy outside rice wrapper that enveloped an incredible savory filling. I really enjoyed the shrimp pho—so clean, fresh, nutritious, filling and amazing. Bright notes of lime and fresh ginger roots with tasty fragrant basil leaves, putting it right over the top. Our chicken entrée was anything but ordinary rotisserie chicken—no, it had crispy, golden colored skin, juicy inside in a rich and savory sauce with a hint of sweetness; delightful. Other than the fabulous food—the hit of the night was the coffee drink; intense, sweet, and aromatic. We had an incredible dinner—authentic, delicious, healthy, and high-quality. We felt like we traveled all the way to Vietnam without leaving our dining room—our tastebuds were in heaven! Open Wednesday thru Sunday 10AM-9PM for dine-in and take-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.