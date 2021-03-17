Lemon Leaf
661-942-6500
39800 Country Club Dr.
Palmdale
The Lemon Leaf Café, located at their new home—inside AV Country Club offers Greek and Mediterranean-inspired gourmet cuisine infused with a Southern California sensibility. The outside poolside patio for non-members has a very tropical feel to it with cabana style seating—my daughter mentioned she felt like she was on vacation! While celebrating her birthday, we thoroughly enjoyed not only the ambiance but the service and food as well. We ordered the Mediterranean platter, BBQ chicken pizza, Tuscan tuna wrap, cranberry turkey cobb and New York strip steak complete with salad and brown rice. If you haven’t tried the steak at Lemon Leaf, you really need to make it a destination stop as it is absolutely, melt-in-your-mouth fabulous—grilled with simple Greek seasoning and a one-of-a kind flavor. Cooked to a perfect medium rare—the slight chew, the tenderness, the juiciness, the aroma, the rich flavor…It all combines into a mouthful unlike any other. Rice is nice, especially when it is infused with Lemon Leaf’s delicious seasonings—hearty, robust and of so flavorful. The salad includes mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan, toasted pine nuts drizzled with cranberry poppyseed vinaigrette—yummy. The menu consists of fresh-made pasta, salads, pizzas, paninis, grilled salmon and chicken kabobs plus wonderful desserts and gourmet coffee—available Mon. thru Sat. 11AM-6PM for patio dining and take-out—order online @lemonleaf.com.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
661-947-9950
1301 Rancho Vista Blvd
Outside AV Mall, next to Dick’s
Menchie’s is your destination for delicious frozen yogurt, sorbet and froyo cakes for any occasion. Flavors like cold brew coffee, takes the cake batter, red velvet royale, the art of original tart, vanilla snow and pure chocolate swirl are just the tip of the iceberg. Fresh fruit, chocolate, candy, cookies and more, plus dairy free, no sugar added, vegan & gluten free options, something for everyone’s sweet cravings. The famed 'Dole Whip Floats' (yes, the same one from Disneyland & the Dole plant in Hawaii) are available. I created an incredible mixture of paradise fruit punch and Dole whip pineapple sorbet then added strawberry popping boba, kiwi, strawberries and cookie dough. I say there is nothing more refreshing than a cup of frozen deliciousness. My first bite brought me back to my childhood eating bigsticks from the ice cream man—a memorable flavor you never forget. On our way out to enjoy our creations, we noticed the cases full of decorated cakes. I went back to pick up a chocolate and vanilla cake with Oreos and chocolate on top—what a beautiful presentation of awesomeness and the flavor was just as awesome. Pick one up for your next party. Open Sunday thru Thursday 12-8PM; Friday and Saturday till 9PM for take-out, delivery and limited outside tables.
Maverick’s Steakhouse Bar and Grill
661-386-0322
2763 Sierra Hwy.
Rosamond
There is a new steak house in Rosamond and they are doing everything right! Nice ambiance, nice menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner, and overall great food! For breakfast—traditional breakfast entrees including steak or pork chop and eggs, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, omelets and skillets. For lunch/dinner—nice variety of steak cuts—porterhouse, ribeye, top sirloin, New York strip plus a 32 oz tomahawk (marbleized signature cut, tender and rich in mouthwatering buttery flavor with 5 inches of bone left intact. Other items—baby back beef ribs, salmon, barra mundi (white fish), lemon cream chicken, BBQ chicken breast, chipotle chicken margarita, grilled or steamed lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, Angus beef burgers, hot sandwiches—Philly cheesesteak, meatball, pastrami to name a few and pasta—alfredo, shrimp, pesto, seafood carbonado plus fried and coconut shrimp. I stopped in for lunch and enjoyed a 6 oz top sirloin with baked potato and asparagus—tender, juicy and full of flavor steak; cooked to a perfect medium, yummy baked potato and delicious roasted veggie. The loaded baked potato soup was extremely creamy and chock full of flavor. Enjoy a delicious meal at the newest steak house in town. Open Sunday and Tuesday thru Thursday 6AM-9PM, Friday & Saturday till 10PM and closed Monday for dine-in and take out. Beer and wine coming very soon!
Pueblo Viejo
Salvadorian and Mexican Restaurant
661-974-7992
739 W. Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster
A taste of our paradise is what is written on the menu and that is what you get when you dine in this quaint little restaurant. We enjoyed the beautiful weather last week and sat on the outdoor patio sipping an ice-cold bottle of Pacifica beer getting ready to have a nice dinner with friends. We started off with an appetizer of guacamole with chorizo beans—homemade guac served with refried beans mixed with Mexican chorizo. This dish was smokey with a hint of sweet and spicy—the fresh made guacamole was the perfect accompaniment. My dinner order included a tostada de camarones—diced shrimp piled high with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro topped with plenty of lime. Lite, refreshing with an incredible taste. Arissa and I shared the Platano con frijoles—deep fried tropical bananas served with refried beans and Salvadorian sour cream. A delightful dish with a variety of mouth-watering flavors. The menu is quite extensive with appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, house favorites, seafood entrées, seafood cocktails, traditional Mexican and Salvadorian dishes, dessert, specialty hot and cold drinks as well as a nice variety of pupusas—a Salvadorian staple and house favorite. Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus a kid friendly menu, beer and micheladas all served daily 10AM-8PM for take-out, delivery or heated patio dining.
Challenger Tap House
661-418-0056
1048 E. Avenue K
Lancaster
Specializing in authentically hand-crafted food and cocktails with over 60 tap handles of beer is what they are all about! Interesting menu full of unique appetizers—Bavarian pretzels, totchos, poutine, garlic truffle fries, mussels, hummus and others plus burgers, salads, wings, sandwiches, pastas, steaks and dessert. A great variety of fun and delicious food—something for everyone. We had lunch last week under the heated covered patio with a complete wind block on all 4 sides—very warm especially when it was 58 degrees and windy! I chose the steak salad made with organic and locally sourced vegetables and marinated flank steak—the perfect combination of juicy delicious meat, salad fixins, roasted figs and balsamic dressing. Arissa had the chili cheese fries with a huge amount yummy melted beer cheese, so much so, that it was dripping over the dish—not to mention all that delicious rich and savory chili with a slight sweet note finish. Nadine enjoyed the pastrami burger filled with pickles, lettuce, Swiss cheese, creamy Dijon and garlic aioli packed inside a brioche bun. I would like to go back for dinner and try the Hungry man’s steak—16 oz T-bone steak, pan-seared salmon or the linguini with clams, mussels and shrimp—they all sound amazing. Open daily 11AM-midnight for outside patio dining, take-out & delivery.
Scramblez Grill and Bar
661-722-9096
2715 W. Avenue L
Quartz Hill
Last week I stopped by to try one of the newest items on the menu, a classic gone crazy! Baked potato Benedict—potato, cheese, bacon, sausage, onion, bell pepper, tomato and poached egg covered in hollandaise sauce with a sprinkling of Cajun seasoning for a bit of a bite, but not spicy and might I add incredible. The flavors all melt together creating one crazy taste! We also ordered Scramblez very own house recipe meatloaf, baked to perfection and covered in a rich, and very yummy made from scratch creamy brown gravy served with fluffy mashed potatoes and a nice vegetable medley. We chose to add a side of biscuits and gravy to share—very moist with the creamiest gravy ever, filled with lots of delicious sausage pieces; an excellent choice. We thoroughly enjoyed every yummy bite and then rounded out the meal with a couple of the best darn bloody Mary’s in the valley. The salty, spicy & slightly sweet Bloody Mary’s were positively delightful with the green olive garnish putting them over the top. If you’re hungry and looking for delicious home-style cooking with large portions, this is the perfect place. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with a full cocktail bar in an outside heated patio daily 7AM-2PM and take out is available daily 7AM-8PM.
