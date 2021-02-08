La Papillon Steak & Seafood
(661) 522-3600
858 W. Lancaster Blvd.
A bountiful brunch—Monte Cristo sandwich, spinach & mushroom omelet with hash browns, freshly baked croissant, fruit and mimosas for take-out and yes, they are open for patio dining, however, we chose to enjoy it outside on our patio.
The Monte Cristo was an excellent combination of unique flavors—ham and let me tell you, this was not your ordinary deli ham—no, it was freshly baked ham with a delicious sweet crust and Mascarpone cheese stacked between Texas toast, then battered, deep fried and served with a raspberry drizzle or syrup if you prefer— the most perfect savory and sweet with just a bit of sweet added. Way to go La Papillon— fancy and decadent!
We were pleasantly surprised at the fluffiest omelet ever and the gourmet flavors of the sautéed mushrooms, spinach and cheese all wrapped up inside—a fabulous way to start our day! Hearty and healthy and made us feel good the rest of the day—this delicious omelet was not only delightful but at the same time loaded with nutrition. Brunch is served Sunday 10AM-3PM with gourmet items like smoked salmon and crab cake benedicts, steak and eggs, beef short rib omelet, crepes, pancakes, French toast and more. Complete menu at lapapillonav.com. Open 4-9PM Mon. thru Sat. Sun. 10AM-9PM patio dining, take-out & delivery.
AV Crab N’ Spice
(661) 267-1599
40008 10th St. W.
Palmdale
Cajun seafood in a bag is what they sell but fabulous flavor is what they are all about! We picked up two bags last week—shrimp and snow crab. We took it to the next level by adding corn and potatoes and chose “original” for both spice and seasoning. The most delectable aroma was permeating throughout the car on the 17- minute drive home, I know exactly how long it took as Arissa kept asking me, “how much longer, grandma?” We walked in the house, opened the bags and poured everything out onto our plates, splitting the shrimp and crab leg clusters. Fun, delicious and messy was definitely the theme for the evening as we dove in with both hands. The aroma matched the taste and we just couldn’t get enough. Potatoes and corn were boiled to a perfect consistency and placed inside the bag with the amazing crab n spice seasoning. We ordered a small loaf of fresh baked bread to dip in that fabulous Cajun flavored addicting sauce which we did to the very last drop! The menu has quite a few other options—king crab, Dungeness crab, crawfish, lobster tail, clams and mussels plus baskets of fried goodies. Open Monday thru Friday 11:30AM-3PM and 5-9PM; Saturday & Sunday 12-9PM for take-out and delivery.
Love BBQ Sushi
(661) 575-0266
40140 10th St. W.
Palmdale
The menu for this Palmdale spot is serving up an extensive “taste of Asia”. Sushi rolls of every creation, Japanese ramen and tempura mixed with Korean BBQ. There are plenty of dishes to choose from to make anyone’s palate happy. Now open again for patio dining and having won AV’s Best Korean food, my daughter, granddaughter and I just had to go get our sushi fix! Yes, I know they specialize in the traditional grill your own, but they also have great sushi as well!
As delicious as the basics like the California roll remain, sometimes it’s fun for sushi lovers to try something new. Nadine ordered the calamari tempura roll—deep fried with crab and crunchy tempura flakes, avocado and topped with eel sauce. I ordered the white love roll—real crab, soy paper, avocado tempura topped with spicy tuna, parsley, masago and eel sauce. Arissa ordered the sushi pizza—deep fried spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese, crunchy tempura flakes and topped with eel. The meticulousness of the sushi chef and attention to detail elevated these three sushi rolls to an even higher level of perfection. He was very creative in the presentation and taste—beautiful, colorful, crunchy, creamy, sweet and savory, fresh and delectable. Open Mon-Sat 11:30AM-10PM, Sun 12-9PM for patio dining, take out & delivery.
Tortilla Grill
(661) 943-2042
42815 30th St West
Lancaster.
Mexican food was calling my name last Saturday, so off to Tortilla Grill I went—known for Authentic and delicious Mexican food I couldn’t wait! I ordered taquitos rancheros, shredded beef tostada salad and a cheese enchilada, wet. Lots of cotija cheese covered the taquitos and they were topped with a very delicious and homemade guacamole dip. This combination was not only a beautiful presentation, but had a fabulous flavor as well. Crispy, deep-fried tortillas stuffed with well-seasoned, moist meat and served with delicious, freshly made, creamy refried beans and very flavorful, bold tasting rice—a true treasure.
The cheese enchiladas resembled the Mexican flag. White-cheese, red spicy salsa and green- mild salsa. I enjoyed the green salsa the best: fresh, creamy and delicious. My favorite of the evening was the tostada—shredded beef cooked with peppers, onions and a fabulous seasoning. It was so delicious that I could eat it every day and not get tired of that flavor.
Tortilla Grill, home of Green Posole deriving its flavor from tangy ingredients like tomatillos, cilantro and green chiles—I have tried it before and it is fabulous. Open Tuesday thru Friday 7AM-9PM, Saturday & Sunday 7AM-8PM serving breakfast (all day), lunch and dinner for take-out and a few tables outside. Check out the complete menu at www.tortillagrill.net.
Cali Café
(661) 940–5878
44140 20th St., West, Suite 101, Lancaster
Cali Café’s passion is to celebrate food, drink, and the people they serve every day. “Like a California sunset they look forward to seeing you soon!" Cafe serves up a great menu of Breakfast items—served all day, salads, wraps, sandwiches, soups, pastas, flatbread pizza, paninis, smoothies, baked goods, coffee drinks, beer and wine. I ordered the Apple Walnut Tuna on marble bread—freshly made tuna with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, sunflower seeds and sprouts; a classic made with perfection, a definite destination sandwich, creamy and magical. Next was the sweet Thai chicken salad—fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, carrots, sprouts, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, crispy noodles topped with a sweet sesame dressing; filled with wonderful ingredients including moist and tasty chicken. Lastly, we had the Big Kahuna—fresh and sweet with a slight kick—the mango habanera sauce gave this pizza a daring and exciting twist making it quite addicting. To compliment your meal, Cali Café’s beer and wine selection features both local and regional favorites, including Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery and the Antelope Valley’s own, Lucky Luke Brewing Co. and now available for take-out! Open Monday thru Saturday 7 AM - 9PM and Sunday 8 AM - 8 PM offering outside dining, take- out, drive-thru and delivery. Full menu available at www.thecalicafe.com.
Jasmine Thai Restaurant
(661) 274-8424
326 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
The owner earned her culinary license in Thailand, so authenticity is a hallmark of this eatery. The Thai people like their food spicy, but they know how to tone it down for the rest of us to suit tamer palates. They do shine with curries, elegant salads and seasonings that just cannot be imitated. Last week, I picked up dinner and couldn’t wait to get home—the aroma in my car was amazing. Thai iced tea, chicken satay, pineapple fried rice, chicken pad Thai and yellow curry. The tea was very icy, sweet and delicious— almost like a dessert drink and unforgettable! The pineapple fried rice—stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, cashew nuts, and bits of egg—yielding a lot of taste-tantalizing flavors. Pad Thai with stir-fried thin, flat rice noodles, green onions, bean sprouts and crushed peanuts. The bean sprouts gave the entire dish a cool, fresh crunch with the flavors blending so well—absolutely delicious. Now, the curry was an ultimate pleaser for the taste buds—chicken and golden potatoes (which I might add, were cooked perfectly; nice, soft and tender), smothered in a sweet yellow curry paste, onions cooked to the perfect consistency, with lots of nice, big pieces of tender chicken. What an aroma...perfection! Open for take-out 11AM-9PM Tue. thru Sun., closed Monday.
