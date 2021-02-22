Big Belly Pizza Co.
(661) 941-3339
42458 60th St. West #115
Quartz Hill
One of the newest pizzerias to hit the Antelope Valley pizza scene has begun to get some notoriety for delicious food and great service. Besides your typical fare of pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, calzones and dessert they also have some unique specialty pizzas like the Big Dill filled with pesto, pickles and onions, topped with creamy garlic sauce or the TNT not for the faint of heart, made with hot Cheeto crumbles and nacho cheese. If you can’t decide between hamburgers or pizza, just order the good burger and both tastes will be satisfied— If you have dietary concerns gluten-free and cauliflower crust is available. The menu is simple but the taste is complex and sizes range from big to bigger to biggest. I ordered a Canadian bacon and pineapple, perfect crust “bigger” (14 inch-pizza) and had them “wing my pizza” for an extra $5 giving me six chicken wings in my flavor choice—sweet Asian— salty, crispy, sweet, sticky and a little bit spicy plus we had them “stick our pizza” for five Mozzerella sticks, $5. I added cheesy garlic bread—an indulgent comfort food—cheesy, garlic-y deliciousness! The last item on my order was a cannoli with chocolate chips—sweet and delicious ending to my meal. Open daily for pick-up and delivery daily 11AM-10PM.
Sammy’s/Martina’s Mexican Restaurant
(661) 722-8457
2761 W. Ave. L
Lancaster
Craving Mexican food, I stopped by for lunch last week with Arissa. The menu has a lot of delicious traditional authentic Mexican food including menudo and albondigas soup served daily for those cold days and nights! We started off with tostadas de ceviche—absolutely delicious, the little bits of cilantro and cucumber put it right over the top—and the lime gave it a zing of citrus awakening.
Two soft tacos served with rice and beans was our shared entree. One chicken and one shredded beef—both were overflowing with lettuce and cheese. The chicken was soft, moist with a wonderful flavor and the shredded beef was well seasoned to create a very rich taste.
Now, I saved the best part for last—deep fried ice cream for dessert! I’m not sure if my description will be adequate for the most amazing deep-fried ice cream I have ever had, but here goes—big scoop of vanilla ice cream, coated, deep fried, then served with caramel and chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar tortilla chips. I was just amazed at the incredible flavors I was tasting and enjoying—fabulous treat! Open Monday thru Friday 10AM-8PM, Saturday 9AM-8PM and Sunday 9AM-2PM featuring breakfast, lunch, dinner, kids menu and domestic and imported bottled beer for takeout and outside dining.
Submarina California Subs
(661) 949-8683
830 W. Ave. L Lancaster
Deliciously fresh and delightfully healthy is what Submarina is all about—fresh baked artisan breads (French, wheat and Squaw (dark slightly sweet Indian bread), spinach and sun- dried tomato tortillas, hand sliced premium meats and cheeses plus fresh-made salads.
Their products burst with mouth-watering flavor and they take pride in the high standards for premium quality ingredients—featuring the freshest vine ripened produce like the hand sliced avocados and tomatoes cut throughout the day. Even the condiments and unique dressings are hand selected for optimum flavor—unwind and savor the flavor.
I chose the Italian sub made into a wrap! Ham, Mortadella, Salami and Pepperoni loaded with crisp fresh lettuce, juicy pickles, a few olives, mustard, and mayo, wrapped up in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. Cool, refreshing and delicious with a pleasing blend of flavors and tasty tortilla. My companion enjoyed the turkey cobb; premium hand sliced turkey, ham and Swiss cheese on a bed of fresh greens with bacon, pickles, olives, tomatoes and sprouts covered in a very tasty balsamic vinaigrette. What a wonderful salad, just the right amount of delicious and fresh ingredients tossed with a really great salad dressing Six, nine and twelve-inch signature and classic subs plus sub melts, wraps and salads are available Monday thru Saturday 10AM-8PM and Sunday 10AM-6PM for take-out and delivery.
Las Originales
(661) 441-4446
641 W. Palmdale Blvd Unit E
Palmdale
Tucked back off Palmdale Blvd. across from Palmdale Hospital is a wonderful Mexican Bar & Grill. The owners are from Guadalajara and bring that authentic flair to their cooking. Sauces, salsas, tortillas and soups are prepared fresh daily. I ordered taquitos, a favorite of mine—crispy, crunchy, and oh-so incredibly tasty, those chicken taquitos were calling my name! The aroma in the car was mesmerizing and I couldn’t wait to put everything on the plate—actually, I ate one as soon as the photo was taken before they were placed on the table! They were so yummy, especially after adding the fresh-made, over-the-top delicious guacamole and sour cream—so good, that I wish I had added a side of guac and chips to my order. I will be craving that flavor for days to come! I also ordered an asada taco combination—tender and flavorful meat, nestled in delicious taco shells, accompanied with fresh cilantro, lime, fluffy rice and classic refried beans. Since it was Saturday I added a cold beer to wash down all that wonderful food! The menu boasts a variety of seafood, molcajete, sopes, tortas, breakfast and menudo on weekends plus a cocktail bar with every drink imaginable. Open Monday thru Thursday 11AM-9PM; Friday 11AM-10PM, Saturday 10AM-10PM and Sunday 9AM-8PM for take-out, delivery and outside dining.
Sato Sushi
(661) 722-7300
2801 W. Avenue L
Lancaster
Even though it was super cold last week, I really wanted to enjoy some sushi in a sit-down setting. My companion and I decided to dine outside at Sato Sushi. We started with the usual—edamame, so fun to eat while we were waiting for our meal. We chose two bowls of miso soup—after all we wanted to heat up our inside, the gold crunch roll and something every mom would be proud that we ordered— chicken vegetable bowl. The roll featured crab, cucumber, avocado and shrimp tempura on the inside and crunchy tempura batter on the outside. Doesn’t that sound amazing? Not only does it sound amazing, but literally tasted amazing bite after wonderful bite. We dipped each piece in a little spicy mayo, eel sauce and wasabi/soy mixture. Oh my, that roll was absolutely fabulous.
The bowl had plenty of pieces of tender, tasty chicken on a generous bed of fluffy rice, topped with perfectly sautéed mixed veggies. The flavor was light, not salty and the meal was satisfying and filling—actually everything we ate was so fresh and definitely exceeded our expectations. Everything was clean, our server was friendly and hand sanitizer bottles were at each table. Open for take-out, delivery and outside heated tables Monday thru Thursday 11:30AM-10PM, Friday 11:30AM-10:30PM, Saturday 12-10:30PM and Sunday 4-9PM.
Jackie's Café
(661) 951-7995
830 W. Ave L #10
Lancaster
The Antelope Valley has quite a few breakfast and lunch spots, each one unique in its own way. Jackie’s uniqueness starts with the wonderful variety of sandwiches—crab club and grilled roast beef and ends with a few other specialties— benedicts, scrambles, crepes and Belgium waffles.
I decided on Eggs Alex as I read there were artichoke hearts and asparagus! With two of my favorite vegetables, it just had to be wonderful. The presentation was just beautiful and as I took my first bite, I was instantly in Benedict heaven—big, delicious artichoke hearts atop of two perfectly poached eggs under a deliciously flavored hollandaise sauce—a winning combination.
My companion had the pastrami sandwich and once again, the word unique comes to mind, because everything I have ever had at Jackie’s has had a unique and interesting spin. The pastrami was no exception—served on toasted sourdough with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. We were leery of the lettuce & tomato on pastrami, but it was absolutely delicious with that added vegetation! Flavorful, tender and juicy meat—unique, different and fabulous flavor. We decided to add an order of Swedish crepes filled with lingonberry butter and topped with almonds and powdered sugar—a tasty, quick trip to Sweden! Open daily 7AM-2PM for outside dining or take out.
