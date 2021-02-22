Complexity Wine Lounge & Restaurant
(661) 577-4141
2010 W. Ave J-8
Lancaster
Curbside service, pouring rain and a smile to boot—exactly what we received when we picked up our double flatbread pizza combination to go! Our choices were Chicken Pesto—grilled chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella, cilantro pesto and avocado, arugula & parmesan. This pizza was a force to be reckoned with— it was a delicious mix of ingredients all melted together on flavorful flat bread. It was simple but elegant. The other choice was the Wild Mushroom Medley—Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and parmesan. This is where savory meets sophistication— incredible flavors spread on a heavenly slice of flatbread. Its texture is soft and chewy and both were fabulous. House salad with an excellent and flavorful chimichurri dressing and a delightful and savory flavored French Onion soup were included in the combination. Last but certainly not least was the apple crumble cheesecake for dessert—beautifully presented and delicious—cheesecake topped with warm apples. One-word description for this little jewel would be incredible. Complexity Wine Lounge offers boutique wine, craft beer from local breweries plus cheese and charcuterie served with chef’s selection of fruits, nuts and bread. Check out the complete menu for some wonderful selections available to enjoy on the beautifully heated outdoor patio, take-out or delivery Monday-Thursday 4-9PM, Friday 4-11PM, Saturday 12-9PM and Sunday 10AM-8PM.
Jack’s Place
(661) 622-7068
40352 90th St. West
Leona Valley
Wanting to go for a drive to see some of the beauty in our Antelope Valley, and getting my Eggs Benedict craving on, brought me to Jack’s Place. Warm grilled ham, hot buttered toasted English muffins, eggs poached perfectly topped with a warm, rich, creamy, lemony-butter, delicious house-made hollandaise sauce, served with your choice of hash browns or home fries to which I chose hash browns, crisp. I also ordered the Texas French toast! Ooh la la—a hearty portion of thick fresh bread cooked to perfection with just the right portion of eggs, butter and brown sugar, topped off with a sprinkle of YUMMY powdered sugar and served with two eggs and two pieces of perfectly cooked bacon! Need I say more—I think not, it was amazing. The third person in our party had the hangover breakfast—a very hearty breakfast with delicious everything—from the eggs to the potatoes to the meat to the toast and everything in between. Lots of other great choices available and breakfast is served until 2PM. They have daily, nightly and weekend specials plus taco Tuesdays, pot roast Thursday and be sure to order a beer, wine or even a mimosa to accompany your meal. Open Mon.-Thur. 8AM-8PM and Fri.-Sun. 8AM-9PM. serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner for heated outdoor covered patio dining and take-out.
Coach’s Sports Bar & Grille
(661) 942-8919
43451Gadsden Ave
Lancaster
Known as Buffalo Wing headquarters, Coach’s is famous for The Best Wings in Town, Hands Down! Endless choices—Mild, Hot XX Hot, Habanera, BBQ, Seasoned, Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Teriyaki, Honey Jalapeno, Korean Thai, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper and Dry (plain) served with your choice of ranch or Coach’s very own house made bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
We stopped by to pick up a dozen Honey BBQ wings, the King’s burger and two cocktails. If you think the regular buffalo wings are good, these were over the top delicious. They were so moist and tender—melt in your mouth delicious; perfection at its highest. I did want to mention that Bleu cheese dressing was amazing, scooped up the last bit of it with a spoon. The burger was off the “Coach’s mouth-watering burgers” menu and that was a very accurate statement—delicious grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon and house-made Thousand Island dressing—it doesn’t get any better than that! Mouth-watering, indeed! The cocktails were refreshing and yummy. Coach’s menu has quite a variety from appetizers, salads, mouth-watering burgers, sandwiches, wraps, south of the border, fish & chips, chicken strips, even ¼ pound hotdogs—and now has added pizza. Open daily 11AM-9PM for outside covered, heated dining, take-out and delivery. See complete menu at www.avcoaches.com.
Azteca
310) 831-7777
814 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
This little gem is a 100% scratch-made kitchen—everything is fresh, which is what Azteca takes pride in—giving you a wonderful dining experience, even if it picked up for take-out. I have noticed over the years of reviewing restaurants, that no two restaurants have exactly the same cooking techniques, even if they are the same ethnicity; there are always differences. Take the Tamale for instance, I have had almost every flavor imaginable and prepared many different ways and this time was no different. We ordered the pork tamale combination and when we opened it up at home it was beautifully presented with a rather large tamale covered in white and yellow cheeses and smothered in a dark red sauce and the flavor was incredible. The rich and savory sauce worked well with the cheese-covered tamale and each bite was absolutely delicious. I also ordered a beef tostada—meat was seasoned to perfection, moist and tasty. The shell was fried in 100% vegetable oil as it says on the menu, virtually no grease and it was full of cool, crisp shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, beans, rice and cheese. One bite and I just knew we were in for a real treat—excellent flavor. Open Tuesday thru Sunday 8AM-8PM, closed Monday for outdoor dining, take out and delivery thru doordash.
MV BBQ & Burgers
(661) 409-6226 or (661) 409-6227
2211 E. Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale
What do you get when you have BBQ ribs, grilled hamburgers and corn on the cob already prepared? OK, you guessed right—the perfect backyard picnic, compliments of MV BBQ & Burgers! At least, that was what we found to be true last week after picking up a rib plate, cheeseburger and fries. We brought everything out to the patio and luckily for us, it was the one warm day! We enjoyed our BBQ without lifting a hand, starting with the excellent fall off the bone, tender and juicy ribs. Next, the deliciously fresh corn on the cob (we ordered an extra one, so we could both experience the taste) and then, after cutting the nicely seasoned, fresh cheeseburger in half we both devoured it without it ever touching the plate as it was so delicious. Finishing up, we realized we hadn’t touched a single fry and so happy we noticed as those fries were excellent—perfectly seasoned with an incredible flavor. Menu has a variety of burgers—including the #1 best-selling Texas BBQ burger, hot sandwiches (BBQ pulled pork, pastrami and chicken melt to name a few), appetizers (carne asada fries, tornado potatoes and more), kids’ meals and family packs all available for take-out and delivery in a clean and friendly environment daily 11AM.
Buffalo Wild Wings
(661) 947-0900
40155 10th St. W. Palmdale
I woke up Saturday morning craving wings and beer—Buffalo Wild Wings to the rescue! Nashville hot chicken sandwich (hand-breaded and beer battered chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, slaw pickles, Fresno chile peppers and ranch nestled between a challah bun. House sampler—ultimate nachos (a classic turned ultimate with double layered house-made tortilla chips, chili, house-made pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, crema & salsa), onion rings (thick cut, beer battered and golden fried), mozzarella sticks (fried cheesy goodness) and boneless wings (tender all-white chicken lightly breaded and perfectly cooked to a golden brown spun in our choice-bourbon honey mustard, as they had us at “bourbon”. Since it was the wings we were craving, we added ten traditional, fresh, award-winning and authentic Buffalo, New York-style wings in Honey BBQ flavor and two 32 oz growlers of Samuel Adams. Each ingredient on the chicken sandwich would be perfect on its’ own, but in conjunction with each other they were astounding. The appetizers were fabulous—full bodied nachos, juicy and tender wings, light and flavorful onion rings and very cheesy mozzarella sticks. The honey BBQ wings were such a guilty pleasure—sweet, sassy, juicy and delicious. Then, washed it all down with the coldest and most refreshing beer—the perfect Saturday morning. Open daily at 11AM for patio dining, take-out and delivery.
