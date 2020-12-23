REVIEW 12/18
Gino’s Italian Restaurant
44960 Valley Central Way, W. Lancaster, (661) 942-1300
819 W. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, (661) 224-1306
Last week we were in the mood for pasta, so I called Gino’s and ordered Spaghetti Bolognese for me and fettuccini Alfredo for my companion. Of course, the flavor was a sumptuous delight of everything garlic—spaghetti cooked al dente, topped with plenty of rich, savory meat sauce made from a blend of flavor-bursting fresh herbs and perfectly seasoned ground meat—and, let’s not forget about those delicious fresh-made meatballs topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Translation: A total culinary treat—elegant, sophisticated, flavorful and amazing. My companion was very happy to have his favorite Italian dish—fettuccini noodles, sautéed chicken and veggies in a delicate white cream sauce that had the most amazing aroma and flavor. Impressive is the word I would use to describe this dish. I savored the one bite he shared—Magnifico. There are plenty of other exceptional items on the menu from hand-tossed pizza to traditional Italian entrees to everything in-between including steaks, seafood, chicken and home to the Big Baron. Check out their complete menu and other specials online including family feasts and trays. Be sure to order your favorite cocktail, beer or bottle of wine. Open daily 11AM- 9PM for take-out and delivery.
Coldstone Creamery & Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
(661) 274-2650
1201 W. Rancho Vista Blvd
Palmdale
This is going to be a very sweet review, as I write about chocolate confection meets ice cream! This is no ordinary chocolate or ice cream, no, this is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory meets Cold Stone Creamery, and what a beautiful marriage it is. The ultimate ice cream experience—hand-crafted fresh churned ice cream combined with your favorite mix-ins. We decided to share chocolate and vanilla set inside a chocolate and sprinkles decorated waffle bowl topped with Oreo cookie crumbs and marshmallows. This creation definitely hit our flavor sweet spot with our taste buds jumping up and down in pure delight! We also shared a couple of different chocolates— English toffee bar, a definite classic winner—flavorful creamy caramel, chocolate and nutty. The chocolate dipped pretzel was the best of both worlds—sweet and salty with an incredibly rich and luxurious taste. There is a large and I do mean large assortment of fresh-made caramel and chocolate dipped apples in every different flavor that are really awesome and make fabulous gifts.
So, when you want to indulge, choose either the ultimate ice cream experience or the delectable, tantalizing chocolate or have both like we did! Open 11AM-10PM daily for take-out, curbside or delivery thru postmates. www.coldstonecreamery.com
The Thai
(661) 948-6464
44759 Sierra Hwy
Lancaster
Being in the Antelope Valley since 1987 pretty much makes them a landmark and to top it off, they won 2020 AV’s Best. This makes me happy as it is one of my favorite restaurants to enjoy delicious Thai food. I have quite a few favorite dishes at The Thai—yellow curry, pad Thai, pineapple fried rice, sweet & sour chicken, Thai spring rolls, just to name a few. On this visit, tofu pad Thai and yellow curry chicken were our entrée choices, followed with Thai iced tea and ending with mango sticky rice—the perfect combination of flavor! Stir fried glassy noodles with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and topped with crushed peanuts brought it all together with rich, vibrant flavors from sweet to salty and a touch spicy. I asked for extra bean sprouts to give it a cool and crunchy texture and enjoyed each and every mouthful. Our second entree was made with yellow curry paste, potatoes, peas, carrots, onions and a touch of coconut milk—sweet, flavorful, rich, creamy, velvety smooth and absolutely delicious. The dessert of sweet and slightly salty sticky rice drenched in coconut cream and fragrant slices of tender mango created a refreshing burst of deliciousness—just divine. Open Mon-Sat 11AM-8PM for take-out, curbside or delivery. www.thethaiav.com.
Coach’s Sports Bar & Grill
4417 Rosamond Blvd.
Rosamond, (661)256-7563
Over the Weekend on our way home from a very cold day in Tehachapi, we were trying to decide what to pick up for dinner. I suggested AV’s Best Sports Bar, Coach’s for one of their fabulous burgers. We called in our order so it would be ready when we arrived and sure enough right on time— Ryan Express (1 pound patty, BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese) and a wild card cheeseburger (grilled ½ pound patty, cheddar, Thousand Island, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles) The Ryan was mouth-watering and char-grilled to perfection served with onion rings and not just any onion rings—these were beer battered crispy and delicious. My wild card was very simply stated with a great big taste and the house-made Thousand Island crushed it, not to mention the grip of fries that rode shotgun—thin, crispy, golden and delicious. All the food at Coach’s is named after different sports legends and fun sporting memorabilia—pigskin potato skins, the Babe, all aces chicken club and quarterback quesadilla just to name a few. The two-topping pizza, baked ziti and two cocktails for $34.95 is back as well as wing Wednesday, family burger and fries deal and other fun cocktail specials all available for take-out Wednesday thru Sunday 12-7PM.
Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant
661) 267-0298
3115 W. Rancho Vista Blvd, suite G
Palmdale
Los Arcos carries a 25-year tradition through their cook, service and management. Exceptional variations of fine Mexican food with influences from abroad as well as traditional Mexican dishes don the menu. Specializing in wonderfully prepared seafood and steaks plus a wide variety of domestic and imported beers. A multi-cultural Mexican/Guatemala heritage is their heart and soul and each dish is prepared and served by a highly experienced staff. We stopped by last week to pick up dinner, two entrees and chicken tortilla soup. Chicken Milanesa—breaded chicken breast, fried to perfection, served with rice, beans and avocado slices. Very tender, fresh and juicy chicken fried to a beautiful golden brown with yummy beans and delicious rice. We also ordered arroz con pollo—huge portion of deliciously and well-seasoned chunks of chicken on top of tasty, fluffy, rice then smothered in cheese and ranchero sauce, garnished with a generous amount of avocado slices, onion rings and a side salad. Lastly, was the very delicious soup loaded with chicken, vegetables, cheese, avocado chunks and savory broth. The soup was not only beautifully presented but was full of marvelous flavor as well. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering Tuesday thru Saturday 10AM-9PM, Sunday 9AM-7PM, closed Monday. Take-out only.
One Stop Bakery
(661) 494-8048
4079 W. Avenue L
Quartz Hill
One stop bakery literally means one stop! They have everything from donuts, bagels, croissants, cake in a cup, custom cakes, pies, cobblers, coffee and cold drinks. Quench your thirst with one of the 20 -flavored iced beverages—from mocha and English toffee to pumpkin spice and crème de menthe and more. For the holidays pick up one of the DIY cookie decorating kits with or without an additional hot chocolate kit which includes marshmallows and candy canes—how fun! Be sure to get your order in and give the little ones a fun and delicious activity during the holidays. I stopped by for a couple of donuts, croissants and a giant cup of coffee. However, it seems I can’t step foot inside a donut shop and come out with only a couple of donuts, no matter how much I try—though my neighbors sure appreciate this dilemma! Let me start out by saying the two donuts I had the pleasure of eating—maple bar and glazed, were really yummy bite after delicious bite. Both were puffy, airy and ever so soft, with the perfect glaze-to-donut ratio. I’m craving that maple flavor as I write. Gluten-Free and vegan options available. Open Tue. Thru Sat. 7AM-5PM; closed Sun. &Mon. for take-out.
