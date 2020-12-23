Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.