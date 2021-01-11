Shogun Japanese Restaurant
(661) 947-5557
828 E Ave. Q-6
Palmdale
The sushi here is always top of the line—the owner goes to the fish market himself, to get the best quality fish. Don’t get me wrong, top quality comes at a price, so you are definitely going to find the prices a little higher; however, it is worth every penny! Picked up a dinner feast for me and my sushi buddy—scallop salad (if you like scallops you will love this), eel and California hand roll made with real crab, chef’s choice “Omakase” (assorted sashimi) best fish of the day and yellowtail collar. The salad was full of firm, fresh scallops, on top of crunchy greens, daikon sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, nice ripe avocado, sesame seeds which add a unique flavor, and a house-made vinegar dressing which is just divine. Cool, creamy and very refreshing. The first time I ever tried omakase, I couldn’t believe how yummy it was, especially since I’ve never really been a sashimi fan. Well, let me tell you I have graduated into a sashimi connoisseur! We had red tuna and yellowtail which we dipped in a very pasty wasabi and soy mixture—what an incredible treat; the fish just melted in our mouths. Everything was amazing as always. Open Monday- Friday 12-2:30PM, Saturday 5-7:30PM and closed Sunday for take-out only.
Patty's Café
(661) 729-4133 43943 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster
(661) 206-4395 2997 Desert St., Rosamond
Having breakfast outside in the car from this little gem of a café was such a treat and hopefully, we will be able to enjoy dining inside real soon. The place is bright and cheery with a very country, homey feeling to it—just like the food. My companion and I walked in and ordered our breakfast/lunch and since I have dined here many times and couldn’t wait to have a cup of their delicious coffee, of course with French vanilla creamer—perfection! Even in a to go cup, the coffee was fabulous, as well as everything we ate.
I ordered huevos rancheros, which is one of their most popular dishes. Authentic, Mexican breakfast that was hearty, rich in flavor and a delicious way to start my day! Two fried eggs in their own special sauce served over a corn tortilla with freshly made beans, rice and tortillas for dipping. Let me just say, I understand why it’s one their most popular dishes and the sauce had the most amazing flavor. My companion ordered the BLT with fries and everything is better with bacon, right? Indeed, and bacon being the main ingredient in this classic sandwich, nothing could be better. Except maybe the well-seasoned crispy fries came very close! Open daily 6AM-2PM for take-out.
Trio Coffee House
(661) 480-5363
38713 N. Tierra Subida Ste 210
Palmdale
The best way to start the day is with a cup of positivity and that is very easy to do with a cup of coffee from one of Antelope Valley’s premier local coffee houses. With a focus on sustainable coffee, roasted locally in Southern California, Trio takes pride in serving the finest coffee, and locally made pastries and desserts. My friend, Patsy mentioned her favorite drink was a medium iced 50/50% decaf, café latte, almond milk with sugar free salted caramel—as I read the order off to the server, he immediately said, “that’s Patsy’s favorite! Well, she had me at salted caramel and he kept me with his genuine-ness and great customer service. A delightful combination of sweet and salty—the best of both worlds combined together to make the perfect drink. I also purchased a delicious iced cold 24oz green tea and a scrumptious rich and moist red velvet muffin. They are more than coffee, with teas both hot and cold in a large variety of flavors; fusions; smoothies and juices plus scones; cupcakes; muffins; brownies; bagels and cream cheese; paninis and avocado toast. If, that isn’t enough you can brew your own with the purchase of a 12 oz bag of Trio Coffee beans. Open for take-out & delivery daily 7:30AM-4:30PM.
Tasty Donuts
(661) 471-9777
42741 45th St. West Ste A
Quartz Hill
“Be Happy, Donut Worry” is their slogan, which I thought was rather cute and apropos as donuts make everyone happy! This donut shop is very similar to most—having a very similar variety of fancies, crullers, filled, old fashioned, buttermilk, raised and cake, frozen drinks in a myriad of flavors and hot coffee with a couple of variances. The first, was the jelly and lemon crème filled as both had a lovely flavored icing. The second, was the sandwich variety—bagels (chipotle, chorizo, ranchero or cream cheese style) and croissants—egg & cheese five ways (plain, with ham, sausage, turkey or bacon cheddar). After speaking with the owner’s mom, who I might add was very sweet—she wanted me to try one of the giant plain croissants which turned out to be a big score! I brought my dozen donuts plus the croissant home and decided to make a BLT using the croissant and let me tell you, it was the bomb—airy, soft, hint of sweet mixed with the smokiness of the bacon topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato. The perfect sandwich and we enjoyed the chocolate cream filled donut for dessert. Everything was fresh and delicious—service was quick and friendly and the shop was clean. Open daily 4AM-10PM for take-out only.
Red Lobster
(661)538-9707
1041 W. Ave P
Palmdale
Since I am part of the rewards program, I received an email about the daily deals with drool-worthy pictures! It seems everyone is looking for good deals, so I thought I would write about the daily deals. Ultimate endless shrimp Monday—mix and match garlic shrimp scampi, grilled shrimp skewer, shrimp pot stickers, parrot isle jumbo coconut shrimp & Walt’s favorite shrimp for $17.99; that’s a lot of shrimp. Two for Tuesday—two lobster, shrimp & salmon entrees for $49.99; yum. Steak and lobster Wednesday—Maine lobster tail paired with peppercorn-seasoned 7 oz. sirloin for $19.99; oh yeah, this was exactly what my tastebuds were craving and thoroughly enjoyed. Throwback Thursday—Walt’s favorite shrimp and soft drink for $12.99 and fish fry Friday—hand battered, wild-caught cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce for $11.99; great deal. We called ahead to have our dinner ready at 5pm—deliciously seasoned lobster, tender, juicy and a perfect medium rare steak with baked potato and a cold, fresh side salad. Those wonderful cheddar bay biscuits accompanied this entrée and we opted for a fabulous melt-in-our-mouth slice of vanilla bean cheesecake layered with sweet Italian cream on a vanilla cookie crust with vanilla bean-infused whipped cream and white chocolate shavings. Open Sun. thru Thur. 11:30AM-8:30PM; Fri. & Sat. till 9:30PM for pickup and delivery.
Las Margaritas
Cocina & Cantina
(661) 386-0700
2701 Sierra Hwy
Rosamond
Every recipe is cooked with love and great pride, preparing all ingredients from scratch to bring authentic Mexican flavor to your table and that is exactly what they did. We were in the mood for Mexican food, and were in the Rosamond area so we called to order our take-out dinner. The menu boasts traditional Mexican entrees from appetizers to dessert with an emphasis on seafood, so naturally I had to order one of my all-time favorite seafood dishes—crab enchiladas. My dinner was spot on, so creamy, cheesy and chock full of the most delicious crab simmered in green tomatillo sauce then blanketed inside two flour tortillas and smothered with more cheese and tomatillo sauce on top. I could eat them forever as with each bite I felt like I was in crab and tomatillo Heaven! The very best flavor combination I was privileged to taste—try if for yourself—you will thank me later! I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the side salad with the most wonderful Thousand island dressing, the excellent flavored Spanish rice and the ever so flavorful, creamy refried beans. No Mexican meal is complete without a cold and refreshing margarita on the rocks—these did not disappoint! Open Sunday-Thursday 11AM-9PM; Friday & Saturday till 10PM for take-out and curbside pickup.
