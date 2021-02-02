Olives Mediterranean Cafe
518 Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, (661) 945-4500
1125 W. Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale, (661) 947-9010
People have talking about how healthy The Mediterranean Diet is for years, but the bonus is that is yields a taste return along with healthful eating that is really flavorful. Olive’s is a charming eatery that serves a great variety of chicken, lamb, seafood, pork chops, fresh vegetable dishes, stuffed grape leaves, gyros, falafel, souvlaki, babaganoush, and all the dining touches that make Mediterranean a treat plus is beautifully decorated, reminiscent of the Mediterranean with marble floors, pillars and art suggestive of the country. Hopefully soon you will be able to dine in among all the beauty, this restaurant has to offer.
Last week I enjoyed my favorite Mediterranean dinner—chicken shawarma and baklava for dessert. Deliciously marinated and grilled chicken breast pieces, served with rice, hummus, grilled tomato and roasted pepper—let me tell you the meat was very moist and tender with a great flavor. I asked for a side of tzatziki for dipping—cool and refreshing Greek yogurt with fresh garlic, cucumber and mint was amazing as always! The freshly made baklava was everything I wanted and more—sweet, flaky and ridiculously delicious. Beer and wine (Lancaster only) as well as family meals are available. Open daily 11AM-9PM for patio dining, take-out & delivery—order online at olivescafe.com
Boulevard Café
(661) 266-7709
2211 East Palmdale Blvd Unit A
Last week while in Palmdale I stopped to pick up some food for my granddaughter and I. Breakfast for her and lunch for me! I chose the steak sandwich and it was delicious—tender, juicy steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, made complete with a little mayo and tomato. I enjoyed a mouthful of flavorful ingredients with each bite—just fabulous. Of course, I chose the fries as my side and so happy I did—well seasoned and perfectly crisp.
Arissa had the eggs Benedict—English muffin with two poached eggs, grilled ham slice and hollandaise sauce served with home fries. Perfectly poached eggs with an incredible tasting savory sauce. Luckily for me, Arissa graciously shared. The potatoes were crispy and browned on the outside, and soft on the inside with plenty of onions and bell peppers. That breakfast not only tasted fabulous, but the presentation was fabulous as well. This café features a breakfast and lunch menu with wonderful things like traditional breakfast, south of the border including chilaquiles and chorizo & eggs; flavored pancakes and French toast as well as melts, burgers, sandwiches and health lunches.
Excellent food, great service, friendly staff and clean atmosphere is what you will find when picking up your order. Open for take-out and delivery Wednesday thru Monday 7AM-2PM; closed Tuesday.
N’Joy Popcorn
(661) 538-1244
1233 W. Rancho Vista Blvd
AV Mall Food Court
Indulge in the decadence of gourmet popcorn, fudge, caramel apples, dipped marshmallows and the list goes on…scooped ice cream, cinnamon roasted nuts, candy, soda and more. If you have a cream, roasted nuts, candy, soda and more. If you have a sweet tooth, they have the fix—as they did for me last week after my mall walk. My need for a bottle of water turned into 2 junior bags of popcorn (extra buttery and cheddar cheese), 3 bags of nuts (cashews, pecans & almonds) and a caramel apple. The popcorn with over 50 flavors and the fudge are made on premises using the finest and freshest ingredients. I have to admit, after finishing the water, I dove into the bag of cashews and finished before I even left the parking lot. Good to the last nut and once home, I started on the apple (pure heaven) and then the popcorn—thankfully, I only bought the junior size or I would have been in real trouble as after all, I mall walk for the exercise and to stay in shape! A large variety of popcorn tins and gifts are also available—great for Superbowl and Valentine’s day. Open Mon. thru Sat. 12-7PM; Sun. 12- 6PM for pick-up and delivery thru Postmates, Grubhub—order online at www.njoypopcorn.com.
Tacos El Superior Food truck
41520 10th St. W.
Palmdale (661) 566-9567
540 Tucker Rd./Drive thru restaurant
Tehachapi (661) 825-5152
New location coming soon
In Lancaster
Born to bring you authentic Mexican street tacos unrivaled by any other—I can attest to that as I was one of the judges who voted them 2019 Best Taco at the AV Taco Festival! Promising to deliver a mouthwatering culinary experience that will transport you straight to the streets of Mexico was realized when I stopped by the Tacos El Superior gourmet taco truck located in the parking lot of the old Birdies driving range. I ordered carne asada (grilled steak), al pastor (thin-sliced marinated pork) and grilled shrimp street tacos plus a chorizo mulita—everything made with love and quality with some great Mexican music playing in the background. Street tacos are made from small corn tortillas with a very simple meat filling, seasoned with chili, spices, raw onion & cilantro. The mulita was simple in ingredients but sophisticated in flavor—chorizo beautifully charred and crispy held in place between two grilled corn tortillas with ooey, gooey, melted cheese; Delicioso! Open Mon. thru Thurs. 11AM-9PM Fri. thru Sun. 11AM-10PM serving street tacos, burritos, nachos, sopes, fries and quesadillas for take-out and delivery thru Grubhub—order online www.tacoselsuperior.com
Cantarito Restaurant
(661) 951-3939
730 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster
Authentic Salvadorian food made fresh daily with an emphasis on quality. I stopped by last week and I noticed breakfast was served all day, so I ordered one breakfast (desayuno Cantarito or traditional breakfast) and two lunch dishes (chicken tamale and spinach with cheese pupusa) The breakfast— eggs, fried banana, cheese, Salvadorian cream, chorizo and avocado served with black beans and rice plus hand-made tortillas. The eggs were scrambled, the beans were very good, the plantains-sweet and the chorizo-delicious. Covering all the main food groups, the breakfast was very satisfying and yummy.
Salvadorian tamales are prepared and steamed inside banana leaves, then wrapped in foil. After opening and unveiling, we noticed the tamale was chock full of well-seasoned, large, moist, delicious chunks of chicken and vegetables plus the ratio of masa to meat was absolutely perfect and quite delicious. Since pupusas are a traditional dish, I had to try one and the spinach & cheese sounded yummy—even more yummy than I could have ever imagined -plus served with a delicious spicy coleslaw and a nice red sauce. We enjoyed the flavor of both the handmade tortillas and the wonderful filling. I would like to go back and try each as they have over 15 different flavors to choose from. Open Tue. thru Sun. 10AM-9PM for patio dining, take-out and delivery with UberEats.
Caramel Pastries
(661) 729-9393
660 W. Lancaster Blvd.
Lancaster
Next time you are strolling down Lancaster Blvd, be sure to stop by this delicious pastry shop, open since 2006. They have unbelievable pastry, gourmet coffee and incredible cakes with cookies, muffins, turnovers and danish to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth! Last week I wanted one of their delicious cannoli, so we drove to the BLVD and ended up with a few other yummy treats—Italian dark roast coffee, cheesecake, mango mousse, passion fruit tart, almond macaron and a piece of chocolate cake with strawberry mousse. Needless to say, we decided to have dessert before dinner. I couldn’t wait to sink my teeth into all these goodies, which is exactly what I did. I took a bite of everything and then proceeded to finish off the almond macaron. In case you haven’t experienced a macaron, you are in for a real treat—sweet merengue delicacy with two cookies sandwiched together, filled something yummy—in this case almond. They were remarkably delicate, elegant and mouth-watering. We noticed all the beautiful cakes in the glass case—birthday, anniversary and there were some we could have bought without having a special occasion. Each one is beautifully decorated and I think I might just have to do a special order for Valentine’s Day. Open for take-out 12-5PM Tuesday thru Sunday and closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.