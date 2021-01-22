On the Blvd
Brooklyn Deli
(661) 726-3354
730 W. Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster
Stopped by the other day to pick up lunch—lox and bagel, Reuben sandwich, half pastrami & Swiss on rye with matzo ball soup and an incredible slice of mango mousse cake (sweet and yummy). Both had ample real authentic delicious deli half sour pickles on the side. I opted for a plain bagel which had tons of whipped cream cheese and a generous portion of lox (cold smoked salmon from Nova Scotia) plus Bermuda onions, tomatoes and cucumbers. All the flavors blended well together and the lox was fresh and heavenly—the perfect sandwich.
Next, was the thinly sliced, lean, flavorful corned beef piled high on rye bread with all the Reuben extras—Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing; the most delicious sandwich ever, with just the right amount of each item to make it a fabulous delight. And, the house made kettle chips were amazingly delicious—salty, crunchy and freshly made. Lots of delicious food is available from matza ball soup to triple decker sandwiches and everything “deli” in between—they even carry a new Brooklyn/Mex breakfast menu—egg dishes including chorizo, pancakes and chilaquiles as well as quick bites and more—taquitos, cheese quesadilla, fries, potato wedges, guacamole/chips, mozzarella and zucchini sticks. Open for take-out and delivery Mon.-Sat 10AM-7PM, Sun 9AM-6PM.
Numero Uno Pizza & Pasta
(661) 947-4545
39438 Trade center Dr.
Palmdale
The slogan is “One Bite and we Gotcha” and boy were they right. I ordered the 2 medium, 2 topping special and both of those intoxicating deep-dish pizza pies were excellent— the first one half Canadian bacon and pineapple/half olives and mushrooms and the second one half salami and pepperoni/half meatballs and sausage definitely lived up to their slogan.
These sky-high, delicious, addicting, ultra-thick crust pizzas, loaded with mozzarella, and a ton of toppings had the most delightful flavored sauce—slightly tangy with a touch of sweet that I would call sheer perfection. Of course, you can have thin crust, gluten-free and vegan as well. We also ordered lasagna with meatballs—stacked layers of ooey, gooey mozzarella cheese, noodles, Italian spices and sauce all baked together and topped with more melted mozzarella cheese; incredible aroma and fabulous taste—magnifico! Numero Uno is not just pizza—they are a complete Italian restaurant from appetizers (bread puffs, jalapeno poppers, chicken wings), sandwiches (meatball, Italian cold cuts, BBQ chicken), calzones and salads (Greek, Antipasto, Cobb) to pastas (Lasagna, manicotti, spaghetti), Italian Dinners (chicken parmigiana, chicken piccata, scampi) and dessert (cheesecake, cannoli). Daily specials, family packs, big meal deals and lunch specials are available for take-out and delivery. Open Tue.- Thurs 11AM-9PM, Fri. & Sat. 11AM- 9:30PM, closed Sun. & Mon.
Ahi Hawaiian BBQ
(661) 802-7667
1019 West Ave. L #103
Lancaster
Thinking about the Hawaiian Islands with their flowers and blue ocean, makes you wish you were there taking in all the beauty and aromas. Wish no more, bring home a little Hawaii in a box!
The menu has many Hawaiian favorites—loco moco (gluttony realized), spam musubi (the crown jewel of Hawaiian snacks), kalbi (Korean short ribs), BBQ beef and chicken, katsu (panko crusted), grilled marinated pork, crab rangoon, kim chi, Hawaiian smoothies and Boba. I had kalbi and BBQ chicken combination with a side of fried shrimp. The chicken was moist and tender with a very tasty flavor. Kalbi has been a favorite of mine and these two marinated strips were grilled to perfection—full of the most delicious mouth-watering flavor, simply fabulous. The shrimp though fried were not greasy—a combination of sweet and tender with a crispy coating that proved to be quite delicious. A large scoop of rice and irresistibly delicious macaroni salad were included in the combination. My lunch was a delightful treat taking me on a culinary journey to the islands, even if it was just a quick trip. Ahi Hawaiian BBQ is quite a find. The restaurant is very clean, the servers are very pleasant and the food is absolutely delicious! Open for pickup on Grubhub daily 10:30AM-9PM.
Bigtuna Japanese Restaurant
1329 W. Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale, (661) 273-9966
43530 10th St. West Lancaster (661) 942-6699
Voted AV’s Best Sushi and Japanese food year after year—definitely for their consistent big taste and beautiful food presentation! Our order consisted of oh my God salad, Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp Kushi Yaki, Spicy Shrimp and Crab Roll, Unagi Bowl, and 2 bottles of Sapporo beer. The salad was exceptional. Of course, with a name like that, how could you go wrong? It contained cold, crisp greens complemented by melt-in-your-mouth red tuna and crab, crowned with a drizzle of sesame dressing—colorful, pretty and delicious! The teriyaki chicken was exceptionally seasoned and juicy—the sweetly marinated shrimp was easy to eat and the spicy shrimp and crab roll was cool and slightly sweet at first, which lingered for a while, ending with a duller, burning flavorful taste. It was one incredible-tasting roll. The Unagi Bowl contained an abundant amount of broiled freshwater eel topped with eel sauce—similar to teriyaki sauce, only slightly thicker and served over a bowl of steamed sushi rice. Very rich and sweet with an earthy aroma and a soft, flaky-type texture, almost sweet enough to be considered dessert and the perfect ending to my dinner. We washed everything down with Japanese beer—cold and refreshing. Open daily 11:30AM-8:30PM for take-out and delivery.
Easy Egg Café
(661) 943-2863
41967 50th St West
Quartz Hill
Breakfast is “easy” in Quartz Hill and though their name says it all, I think it should be called Avocado and Things—as everywhere you look, you see a sea of green! Fresh, ripe, beautifully green avocado slices on almost every plate—as was the case the last time we were able to dine-in. Now, that it is take-out and delivery, I just have to visualize all that beautiful green! We called in our breakfast order of the weekend special—very berry French toast, bacon and scrambled egg combination with a side of biscuits and the ever so popular sage gravy. Cornflake crusted Texas toast served with a mixed berry reduction, and topped with a berry cream drizzle and powdered sugar—tastes just as fabulous as it sounds! The sweetness of the berry flavor mixed so well with the crunchy texture of the toast—sheer perfection and for a slight moment I wished I wasn’t sharing this amazing breakfast. Scrambled eggs cooked to the perfect consistency and the bacon was crisp—exactly as I ordered it. Now, don’t even get me started on that amazing gravy—rich and savory with very bold herbal notes all wrapped up in a creamy yumminess served over a hot, buttery flavored biscuit. Open daily 7AM-2PM for take-out and delivery.
Liquid Bean Coffee House
(661) 942-7591
1711 W. Avenue K
Lancaster
Love at first bite! Whether it’s the bagel sandwich, or the breakfast croissant, you will adore every wonderful bite. As ridiculously delicious as my coffee drink was, the sandwiches were just the ticket. We ordered a breakfast croissant filled with bacon, egg and cheese and a breakfast bagel filled with egg, bacon, cheese, avocado and tomato with two large frappes. The croissant was huge with ample delicious ingredients inside with melt in your mouth flavor and the bagel had just the perfect ratio of protein to veggies making the perfect sandwich. The caramel frappe was amazingly delicious with just the right amount of sweetness and a very hearty coffee flavor
I had no idea how many different food items they carry (breakfast and lunch sandwiches with your choice of bagel, croissant or bread), muffins (blueberry, banana nut, almond poppy seed, coffee cake & chocolate), cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, apple pie, danish (cherry, cream cheese, apple & strawberry) is your mouth watering yet? Not to mention the humongous variety of drinks—espresso creations, brewed coffee, hot chocolate, chai tea, hot apple cider, iced drinks, blended iced drinks, smoothies, protein drinks, fresh squeezed juices and the list goes on—they even have Vietnamese coffee and free boba! Open for drive-thru Mon. thru Fri. 5AM-6PM, Sat. 6AM-6PM and Sun. 6AM-5PM.
