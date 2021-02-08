Butler’s Coffee
(661) 272-9530
40125 10th St. W.
Palmdale
This 10th St. West coffee house favored by anyone who has ever stepped foot inside their door is currently offering pastries and coffee for takeout and delivery Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM. You can submit mobile orders ahead of your arrival, just go online to see the drink menu. Pastries available from Pure Delights Bakery—vegan lemon loaf, coffee cake, keto friendly donut (chocolate or vanilla), cheesecake (chocolate or New York), carrot cake, pecan bar, muffins (blueberry, chocolate & banana nut) and keto bagels (plain, cinnamon raisin or everything). The organic coffee menu includes everything from brewed dark roast, espresso fraps, lattes and cappuccinos to smoothies, non-espresso fraps, Italian sodas and teas all served by volunteers. This is a local non-profit 501C3 providing vocational job training wanting to see the next generation of young leaders and entrepreneurs succeed. I ordered the white raspberry mocha over ice—cool and refreshing with a subtle sweet fruity flavor and my companion chose the brewed dark roast— hot with a well- balanced flavor. We ordered the vegan lemon loaf and coffee cake—both were sweet, moist and delicious. The lemon being a balance of sweet and tart while the coffee cake was dense and full of cinnamon. There is a variety of merchandise for sale—jewelry, make-up, body butter, water flask, hats and clothing boutique.
Manantial Frozen Treats
(661) 317-1671
565 E. Palmdale Blvd. unit C
Palmdale
Craving ice cream last weekend, we stumbled upon this little gem in the middle of Palmdale. It is the first, hand crafted rolled ice cream roll in the AV. The ice cream is made from scratch, starting with house made base that you can flavor with fresh fruit, cookies, cereal and candy—the flavors are endless. Menu boards adorn the walls with many different single flavors, signature flavors or you can create your own. There are drinks, crepes and other treats available and the inside is brightly decorated with a very friendly and helpful staff. I chose salted caramel (mini pretzels and caramel corn) and my companion chose s’mores (Hershey’s, roasted marshmallow, graham cracker)—both amazing! My first bite had both sweet and salty with cool, crunchy and creamy all at the same time. The s’mores flavor was such a delight—like being outside roasting marshmallows over the fire—it tasted and smelled like the real deal—sweet and slightly smoky and skating just along the edge of burnt. The flavor brought me back to happy childhood memories of camping. The workers inside are so friendly and helpful and as an added bonus you can watch how they roll the ice cream—very interesting. Open for take-out Monday-Thursday 12-7PM, Friday & Saturday 12-8PM, Sunday 12-6PM.
Meechy’s Cheesecakes
1233 Rancho Vista Blvd.
AV Mall Food Court
Cheesecake done right garnered a win in the AV’s Best dessert category and I agree, the cheesecake is out of this world! Flavors of café mocha, white chocolate raspberry, strawberry shortcake, cookies & cream, orange creamsicle, red velvet, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter cup and, of course original—by the slice or full. I stopped by for a slice of cheesecake and then realized they have so much more—fresh-made pastas (Cajun shrimp penne, chicken pesto, caprese chicken penne, chicken bacon broccoli mac & cheese, bacon & shrimp Florentine), salads (caprese, Caesar, house) and sandwiches-paninis style—BLT, turkey club, caprese, ham & cheddar, turkey & provolone)) don the menu board. Feeling intrigued, I ordered the and shrimp scampi and BLT combination plus the lemon blueberry cheesecake (my all-time favorite flavor mix). If pasta sounds like it will hit the spot, then you are in luck as their freshly made pastas are amazing—my noodles brought great flavor and authenticity right through the front door and onto my plate—delish! Now, my BLT quite delicious as well—perfect amount of delicious ingredients. The creamy cheesecake had just enough tart and sweet lemon flavor, fresh pops of blueberry sweetness then topped with fresh-made blueberry sauce—pure heaven. Open Mon.-Sat. 11AM-7PM, Sun. 11AM-6PM—take-out, curbside & delivery.
Kaze Sushi
(661) 382-1809
40117 10th St W
Palmdale
Our newest sushi restaurant to hit the AV and coming in strong with delicious and fresh Japanese cuisine! The inside has a great vibe and when we are able to dine-in, this will be one of my firsts. From the colorful and beautiful presentation to the fresh taste it was a great dining experience even if it was at my dining room table. The menu sports everything from fresh, tempura and baked rolls, Bento boxes, noodles, soup, appetizers, bowls to cooked entrées featuring tempura and teriyaki, sushi, sashimi, combo specials and desserts. I ordered edamame, salmon teriyaki, six-piece sushi and California roll combination served with soup and salad and mochi ice cream for dessert. Much to my surprise, the combination plate was almost to pretty to eat! Every color of the rainbow, including a flower was incapsulated in that Styrofoam box. The sushi chef created a masterpiece—starting with the smelt roe laden roll that was simple in ingredients—rice, seaweed, crab, cucumber and toasted sesame seeds but fancy in its presentation and taste. A 10-chopstick rating or in simpler words—extraordinary. My salmon was flaky, juicy and delicious especially with the teriyaki glaze. The mochi had a delicious melt in your mouth flavor with a unique texture. Open Tues-Sat. 11:30AM-10PM; Sun. 12-9PM for take-out and delivery.
Medrano’s Mexican Restaurant
1173 W. Rancho Vista Blvd.
Palmdale, (661) 224-1144
44276 10th St. West
Lancaster, (661) 948-4247
5037 W. Ave N
Quartz Hill, (661) 718-1305
19319 Soledad Canyon Rd.
Santa Clarita, (661) 367-4945
Bienvenidos or Welcome is Medrano’s greeting and the one constant you will find at all 4 locations is the food. When you are in the mood for a particular flavor found only at Medrano’s—you will find it no matter which one. All the wonderful recipes you have grown to love over the years are still the same. I went for the shrimp burrito—that beautifully presented burrito was staring me in the face in all its glory—huge, amazing, authentic, fresh and flavorful. This beauty was filled to the brim with shrimp and topped with a delicate sauce and melted cheese. I also ordered the guacamole dip. I’m a fan of both lime and avocado as their flavors marry so beautifully—the lime enhancing the buttery, rich nature of the avocado. A very typical Mexican appetizer but definitely not the typical flavor—scrumptious! Of course, my strawberry margarita was the perfect accompaniment—refreshing and delicious. All locations are offering quite a few food and drink specials plus they have platters available to feed your whole family. Food and cocktails are available for take-out and delivery via Doordash, order online at www.MedranosMexicanFood.com.
Sizzler Steak House
(661) 273-4411
853 W. Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale
From USDA Choice steaks cut fresh in house every day to fresh-made salads, soups and baked goods all created from scratch in real kitchens, Sizzler is where America comes for great food and value. The menu offers all new family meals for 4, hand cut steaks—tri-tip sirloin, New York strip, rib-eye, steak combos, savory seafood—grilled salmon, shrimp skewers, mini and jumbo crispy shrimp, ribs and chicken—malibu, wings, baby back, hand crafted burgers, soups, salads, sides, add-ons and dessert—banana pudding, chocolate cake and chocolate chunk cookie—yummy. I ordered the steak & lobster—a Sizzler favorite. Wild caught cold water lobster served with a 6 oz tri tip sirloin with a loaded baked potato then added grilled mushrooms and onions for an additional charge. My steak was a very juicy perfectly cooked medium rare. The flavor was really delicious and the mushrooms & onions just added even more delicious flavor. The steak was incredibly juicy and tender—cooked to a perfect medium rare and absolutely fabulous. Mixing the juice from the lemon wedge with the liquid butter then pouring it over my succulent, mildly sweet lobster made for a real treat! I thoroughly enjoyed my baked potato that was bursting at the seams with cheese, bacon—yummy. Open daily11AM-9PM for online ordering, curbside pickup & delivery.
