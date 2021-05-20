RigaTony’s Pizza & Pasta
661-943-4443
5009 W. Ave L-14
Quartz Hill
Pizza, pasta and calzones, oh my! That is exactly what this little Quartz Hill pizzeria has on their menu plus hot and cold subs, salads, appetizers, desserts and a whole lot more, including KETO friendly pizza bowls that are amazing. Craving pizza and salad last Friday while home watching TV, we ordered one large pizza with olives and mushrooms, antipasto salad—ham, mortadella, salami and provolone with all the pickled goodies, for delivery and in 45 minutes we had the most delicious hot out of the oven aromatic pizza. I love cheese, my nose loves cheese and my taste buds love cheese, so this ooey, gooey, creamy cheesy pizza completely satisfied my every craving; I would have been happy with just the yummy cheese, however, we decided to add to the flavor with the veggies. I have to say this was an incredible delight. I will be ordering a few other things in the coming weeks that I noticed on the menu, actually it’s quite a long list as everything sounded fabulous—N.Y. steak sandwich, eggplant parmigiana with spaghetti, garlic cheese breadsticks and I’m just getting started. Calzone with ricotta and mozzarella, baked manicotti, jalapeno poppers, wings and definitely can’t forget a little dessert—tiramisu, cheesecake, cannoli and brownies. Is your mouth watering? Open for pickup and delivery daily 11AM-10PM.
Greenhouse Café
661-723-3522
1169 Commerce Center Dr.
Lancaster
Salads, salads and more salads—there are so many salads it’s simply amazing—Carol’s, Chicken Caesar, Spinach, Tri Tip, Mandarin Chicken, Tossed, the Famous Cajun Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Cobb and Chicken Caesar and they offer so much more—Soups, Pastas, Sandwiches and Desserts! Having lunch last week, we ordered the new $10 lunch special served daily 11AM-3PM—outrageously delicious grilled pastrami sliders with an iced tea. Three sliders on toasted buns, filled with lean meat, crispy on the edges, cheese and topped with mustard and pickles. The other item ordered was the Carol’s Specialty Salad—scrumptious chicken, crisp apples, cranberries and walnuts, with a rich raspberry vinaigrette drizzled over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with Parmesan cheese. My taste buds were dancing up and down in anticipation—quite a few different flavors and textures all mixed together with the sweet and tangy raspberry vinaigrette made right inside the Greenhouse Café kitchen. Well, it was just as delicious as it sounded—fresh, cool and crisp with the cranberries adding a delightful touch and then washed down with Stella Artois on draft. Be sure to try the family meal deal take-out special—2 ½ lbs. of pasta, tossed salad, 4 drinks and toast; feeds 4 for $23.99. Open Monday thru Friday 9AM-8PM; Saturday & Sunday 11AM-8PM inside and patio dining, take-out and delivery.
Irene’s Burger Café
661-267-2577
2067 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
Are you longing for a family-style restaurant that specializes in delicious, country-style cooking and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner? If so, then you’ll want to visit Irene’s Burgers Cafe in Palmdale where everything is chopped, sliced, diced, cooked fresh and prepared daily.
We stopped by for lunch last week—I ordered the bacon cheeseburger and my granddaughter, Arissa ordered sausage and eggs. My charbroiled patty was cooked to a perfect medium, with plenty of cheese and bacon sitting on fresh sliced tomatoes, lettuce and crunchy pickles—Mmm mmm good! Sausage and eggs are a very traditional breakfast; however, at Irene’s the sausage was a delicious and juicy hand-formed patty then partnered with two perfectly over-hard eggs and country potatoes with onions and peppers. We enjoyed two delicious cups of coffee making everything both delicious and complete. Other menu items available are traditional breakfast items including pork chops and eggs, top sirloin steak and eggs and breakfast burritos; Irene’s famous burgers, cheesy melts (patty, Philly, roast beef, ham & swiss), salads (tuna, taco and chef), wings, chili and cornbread, open-faced hot sandwiches; home-style suppers—liver & onions, pork chops, fried chicken, stir-fry, salads and desserts. Open Monday thru Friday7AM-7PM; Saturday and Sunday 7AM-3PM for inside and outside dining and take-out—be sure to let the server know you’re outside, so she can serve you!
Cuban Express
661-723-0005
628 W. Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster
Last week being in a Cuban kind of mood, we picked up dinner— and platanos fritos to share, ropa vieja sandwich for my love and since I’m counting calories, the chicken bowl for me. Scrumptious sweet, ripe plantains= slices, fried to perfection. The sandwich had the perfect amount of garlic with great flavor—bread nice and soft, tasty melted cheese and a hint of peppers. Simple and delicious with a little bit of a kick at the end. I took a small bite and indeed it was quite delicious. Amazing how a few spices and flavors mixed together can turn into such an incredible sandwich. He added a side of the garlic fries which are sliced really thin, with the garlic on point, creating a delicious and tasty treat. My bowl had marinated grilled chicken pieces, rice and some pretty darn yummy black beans that I poured over the rice. This too had a great flavor— perfectly cooked and nicely seasoned moist chicken a great accompaniment to the rest of the bowl. For dessert we shared the guava and cheese empanada. Warm, sweet guava juice with the most delicious melted dessert cheese mixed together dripping over the fried pastry dough as I took the first bite. Absolutely heavenly. Open daily 11AM-9PM for inside and outside dining, take-out and delivery.
Sweetie Pie Donuts
661-943-9922
2853 W. Ave. L
Lancaster
What goes best with coffee? You guessed it—DONUTS! And, boy there sure are quite a few at this little donut haven. I picked up a dozen to share with my neighbors, who were thrilled at the idea of partaking on these little beauties. There were glazed, twists, maple bars, old fashion, sprinkled, lemon filled, cinnamon crunch and even one with icing and nuts. Everyone was happy and excited including me—I mean, really who doesn’t like donuts! All of them were light, fluffy and ever so yummy. The service is spot on and they bend over backwards to make you happy, so much so, that if they run out of filled donuts, they will fill one for you right there on the spot. If you are an apple fritter kind of person, you might want to try one as they are chock full of fresh diced apples just waiting to be devoured. And, if you are feeling lucky you can purchase a lottery ticket but most importantly, they only take CASH, so don’t forget your donut cash stash! Besides donuts there are muffins, fresh croissants (ham & cheese, cream cheese & strawberry cream cheese) plus coffee, hot cocoa and other assorted beverages. Not only is everything delicious but they have great prices, as well. Open for inside dining and take-out 4AM-8PM.
Sky Burgers
661-224-1448
1824 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Palmdale
Right in the heart of downtown Palmdale off Palmdale Blvd. and 18th St. W. sits a little burger joint. They are much more than burgers as they serve breakfast including rib eye steak & eggs, omelets, hotcakes, breakfast sandwiches and burritos. For lunch & dinner they serve burgers, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, salads and hot sandwiches, fish & chips, fish, jumbo fried shrimp dinner or basket plus a fried chicken dinner. Sides include French fries, chili cheese fries, chili bowl, onion rings and zucchini. But, that’s not all—daily specials, pork chops and eggs or pork chop plate served with rice and beans, French toast combo plus they serve menudo on Saturday and Sunday. I had heard so much about this place from friends and even my coworkers, who ate there two days in a row! Everyone was just raving about it, so I just had to see what the hype was all about. I’m so glad I did, I ordered two combos—pastrami with Swiss cheese added and a ¼ lb. cheeseburger and let me tell you, both were fabulous; fresh, juicy and tender meat. The fries were so fresh and tasty and be sure to ask for a side of ranch for dipping Fast and friendly service at a great price. Open daily 7AM-9PM for indoor and outdoor dining, drive thru and take-out.
