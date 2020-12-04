The Lancaster Performing Arts Center will present “Holiday Moments,” a virtual seasonal celebration featuring local performing artists, at 6 p.m., today.
The hour-long, online event will feature performances by The Fulco Experience, Rat Pack Ricky, Just Us, Mel Booker and King, Antelope Valley Ballet, Cedar Street Theatre and Jazz Horizons with Lee Matalon.
Antelope Valley Ballet will present excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” Cedar Street Theatre will present an abbreviated version of “A Christmas Carol.”
Filmed on the Lancaster Performing Arts Center’s main stage, “Holiday Moments” will bring music, joy and excitement back to LPAC and the community at a time when it is needed most.
Tickets cost $10 each. Ticket purchasers will be emailed a link prior to performance. For details visit lpac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.