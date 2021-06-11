With much glee, I’m delivering a column today from the road. It’s something I haven’t done in a long time.
My location today is Nashville, Tenn., on a post-vaccination vacation. In the midst of quarantine, along with promising myself to take this trip, I dreamed of — or feared — what musical life would become. I visualized what my first show back would feel like and imagined what a room of people laughing and talking sounds like.
Within the last two weeks, I’ve experienced all of the above and I don’t quite know how to describe the feeling. Both are equally exciting, weird, anxious and filled with relief. To use a movie reference, it’s like Tom Hanks returning to civilization in “Cast Away.” He is welcomed back with a table full of catered food and doesn’t know what to do with himself.
In the way Hanks’s character views that food, I realize how gluttonous I was with my time. I was not fully taking in or appreciating the moment. If you never stop eating sugar, it’s unclear how rich and sweet certain foods are. Social situations are similar, in a positive way, because so much is missed in constant motion.
Life moves slower now and I respect the interactions with everyone I encounter, even if it’s just taking a second to appreciate a good conversation.
For the sake of preserving my sanity, focusing on the present was key to making it through the madness of last year and the first half of this one.
This week, a friend sent me a passage about the unexpected from the “Tao Te Ching,” a book I am well aware of, but never read.
“The nature of the ego is that when we exercise it, it takes us out of the present,” the passage said. “We engage in ambitions, anxieties or anticipations, our ego is skipping ahead, and we miss the guidance of the creative in the present moment.”
Coincidentally, the timing of this was perfect. I never want to abandon this outlook and revert to an old mentality. I was someone who was always buried in my calendar. My head was focused on what was next and not what was happening.
If Eastern philosophy is not your thing, a great American thinker named Ferris Bueller once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
To be clear, planning ahead is not terrible. It’s only detrimental when those plans are clung to like GPS directions and used as a way to feel control of the future.
For any larger ambitions or anticipations, I treat these like drawing a map in the sand on a beach. If the tide wipes out my expectations, I’m prepared and not afraid to regroup.
When tragedy strikes, it’s obviously much more difficult to regroup. Having an easy-going attitude is near impossible when absolutely devastated by the chaos of life.
However, any moment can be a teachable lesson. This approach must be applied and practiced to smaller instances — first, for example, strength training. Trying to dead-lift 400 pounds without ever having lifted weights is a recipe for disaster. Our collective experiences, trials and tribulations stack like cups. These moments build a wonderful foundation for life ahead with the right tools.
The Nashville sky is brooding today. A big oak tree provides a green bed for the gray clouds ready to storm. Staring out my guest room window, I gaze at nature through the lens of this suburban street, looking for a direction in between typing away.
Just then, my friend with whom I’m staying knocks on my door. We had plans to drive to Memphis and visit some great musical sites. Due to a flood warning there, we decide to postpone our plans until tomorrow. What timing. Obviously, this not a tragedy, but it was a sign, reaffirming that we should live to expect the unexpected.
Truly, this is one of the few guarantees we have. Who knows, maybe I’ll have an incredible day that my previous plan would have prevented.
“Any time we get together, we never know if it’s going to be the time we’ll make the memory that we never forget.” — Dave Chappelle
