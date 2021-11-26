The year is 2085 in Sobekon City. Despite our technological achievements, society has regressed into a caste system.
Within the city, its industrial areas and the desert outskirts, a small group of ruling elites presides over all. To maintain their power, they have outlawed music, art and any form of creative expression — even owning an instrument is considered a capital offense.
To enforce these new laws, they create a private police force known as The Mirrors: Faceless soldiers with reflective masks that maintain order. In this struggle for survival, four strangers from various levels of society form an underground band, which serves as the beginning of the resistance.
Most of that synopsis reads like the plot of a grand dystopian Sci-Fi work. However, this is not an upcoming film or book; it’s the origin of Hik1komori (hi-key-ko-mori), a new, local band with a highly original and in-depth concept.
The term, originating from Japan, means, “A form of severe social withdrawal and is characterized by adolescents and young adults who become recluses in their parents’ homes, unable to work or go to school for months or years.”
There isn’t just an singular idea behind the music, but a whole world, such as locations with names and detailed environments and functions within that society.
There are various classes of characters that operate within the world. The first seed of this artistic project will sprout with their debut concept album, “An Ode To Metamorphosis,” being released on New Year’s Day.
Each member plays one of the four respective strangers taking on the system. Also, each person is a member of other bands within the Antelope Valley Indie/Surf Punk scene. HiK1komori’s singer Essex, formerly of the band Essex Fog, plays Nonamen.
“The whole thing about my character and the universe, itself, is how what’s good and bad, depending on what side you are on, really doesn’t matter,” he said. “It represents the balance of it and how it’s juxtaposed against itself. My character is a Mirror Officer that doesn’t want to keep doing what they are doing. In this world, it’s similar to the military in that, it’s a way out for people. You get a decent place to live, but the sacrifice for that is silencing people.”
Essex also gave an in-depth explanation of all the characters within the band of strangers.
“Each of us has our own unique role within the job or universe,” he said. “Pocket (Jimmy Wheeler of Captain Smooth Talk) is on drums. He’s a trucker that works for both sides that just wants to be paid. His contraband he smuggles could be anything from a guitar pedal to a missile.
“Splinter (Danny Hernandez of Lazy Beam, Los Mangos) is the guitarist and technical mastermind. He creates guerrilla guitars and pedals boards that are called Relics.
“Dr. M (David Cisterna of Los Mangos) is on bass. He is a Street Dealer and is the centerpoint of connection between all the characters. Everyone goes to him to get something or find out something.”
As Essex describes a detailed world and the inhabitants that dwell within, the story begins to remind me of a lengthy Dungeons and Dragons campaign run by an imaginative dungeon master.
“Yeah,” he said. “My favorite thing is world building. We have ideas of eventually having our own video game and creating our own D&D campaign for the band. You’re right on the money. At the root of it, it’s nerdom. We love that stuff.”
This concept doesn’t just stop with the music. The band has plans to capture these complex themes in music videos, the first one of which is scheduled to be filmed. When asked about what inspired this concept, Essex didn’t hold back.
“An Ode To Metamorphosis, is about change and seeing all the really uncomfortable parts about society and reality,” he said. “All the things that people ignore like poverty and suffering ... Homelessness, for example. I’m from Chicago and homelessness there is death. Here, you get by, but the way we sweep it under the rug, in my heart, it doesn’t feel like we’re doing it the right way. Eventually, when we shoot the movies, I want to shoot down in Skid Row and employ homeless people as actors. Have their story told literally as it is. I care deeply for the people that feel alone or forgotten about because that’s how I feel. Or have felt for much of my life. Unsure of who I am, where I’m going, if I’m going to survive where I’m living. Things everyone thinks about. Overall, it’s about the feeling of helplessness when you know they can be helped.”
To stay updated on “An Ode To Metamorphosis,” follow HiK1komori on Instagram and Spotify.
On the web
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.