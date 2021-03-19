The Benefit Series at Santa Monica Playhouse presents “The Hebrew Hillbilly,” streaming online to support the Playhouse as their doors remain closed due to COVID-19.
After Shelley Fisher’s special live-streaming events in 2020, she’s back playing on-demand with a special Passover celebration as part of the show. From her early years as a blonde bombshell, through her current incarnation as The Memphis Belle of LA, Fisher has been on a show business rollercoaster that slows down just long enough for her audience to climb on board this deeply personal, yet universally appealing and hilarious ride.
Based upon her unique Dixie Fried background, Fisher created “The Hebrew Hillbilly” and collaborated with multi-platinum hit songwriters Ken Hirsch (Bette Midler, Air Supply, Barbra Streisand), Harold Payne (Rod Stewart, The Temptations, Bobby Womack) and Steve Rawlings to write 17 original songs for her production. She unifies her audiences while poking fun at her Jewish upbringing in the South and makes topics like racism, discrimination, antisemitism and sexism somehow entertaining.
Singer/songwriter, recording artist and performer Fisher grew up Jewish in Memphis at the end of segregation and the start of rock n’ roll — with a father who escaped Russia at the age of 11, raised a family in the South and died of a brain hemorrhage at 45 — and a mother who quietly renamed pork, red roast beef, at the dinner table (paper plates of course) so she could serve it without being found out.
Over the course of her career, Fisher has recorded a solo album on Fantasy Records, wrote “Disgorilla,” the sequel to Rick Dee’s “Disco Duck” and scored a vocal hit with “Wonder Woman” on Road Show Records.
Her live performance line-up includes the Playbox Clubs International, the Improv, Marina City Club, Moonshadows and BB King’s.
Catch “The Hebrew Hillbilly” streaming on-demand through April. Tickets to access the stream are $30 per household, with all proceeds going to support the Playhouse.
Visit https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/hebrewhillbilly.html to get your tickets.
Santa Monica Playhouse, while currently only streaming shows online, is located at 1211 4th St., one block east of the Third Street Promenade.
