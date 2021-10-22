Blowing into the Antelope Valley like an adrenaline-fueled stockcar boy bent on pleasing crowds with a pure exhibition of talent, A.J. Croce will make an appearance — for one night only — at Lancaster Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., Sunday.
Sure to be an energetic communion of celebration, he will chauffeur audiences through an intimate night at LPAC as he pays tribute to his father, musician Jim Croce, for the show, “Croce Plays Croce.”
It’s something he’s looking forward to.
“I think its going to be very energetic,” he said during a recent interview. “Doing this Croce show allows me to go into many different avenues of music. I’ll be able to revisit my family, stuff that influenced us. It’s really fun to play, every night is different. I’m looking forward to playing a new place for new fans.”
An accomplished musician raised in San Diego, A.J. Croce began playing piano as a child and would later pick up guitar and other instruments as his musical vocabulary grew.
His journey would eventually take him to hallowed recording communities in Nashville and New York.
With an output of 11 eclectic albums under his belt, he has worked with honored artists such as Leon Russell and Allen Touissant, shared the stage with the likes of Willie Nelson, BB King and Waylon Jennings and has been featured on multiple broadcasting programs.
The event on Sunday is tied together by metaphysical strands that connect to the past.
(Jim) Croce, now an American Folk Music icon who explored elements of Rock n’ Roll, Blues, Jazz and more, only experienced success in the last 18 months of a career that lasted seven years, before it was cut short in a 1973, when he died in a plane crash.
Prior to his commercial breakthrough with his third album, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” (1972), he largely made his mark by playing requests of anything and everything, worldwide.
These timeless songs chronicle the American experience from the viewpoint of lovers, blue-collar workers and shady cats with whom you wouldn’t want to be caught in a dark alley.
A.J. Croce’s opportunity to revisit Jim Croce’s music is special. He said, given that he didn’t touch his father’s music or talk about him publicly for the first 20 years of his career, he will freely explore classics such as “Time in a Bottle,” “Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels),” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues” and “Rapid Roy (The Stockcar Boy).”
A.J. Croce’s lively, effortless ivory attack and emotional, full-sounding vocals will fill LPAC as he shares musings about his and his father’s mutual influences and even visits some of his own tracks.
A.J. Croce said he’s excited to be back on the West Coast, where he’ll be able take a short break between shows to visit family and friends.
Lancaster Performing Arts Center is at 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
Tickets to the show are still available via www.lpac.org. Balcony tickets cost $25, while the orchestra section ranges for $27-$30.
The facility also follows the most recent guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH).
All patrons must wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status to enter and attend performances at LPAC; this includes all guests two years of age and older.
Those who feel unwell or are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should stay home.
Normal security screening, including metal detectors and bag checks are also still in place.
