Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms, this week.
Movies
• Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s the idea behind “Halloween Ends,” which promises some kind of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga, which has been going on now for 45 years, and as the promos tease “only one of them will survive.” Director David Gordon Green returns to close his modern trilogy, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock, today.
• “Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. Dever plays the title character who has just discovered that her love (Kyle Allen) has become interested in someone else, Juliet (Isabela Merced), and she takes it upon herself to try to sabotage the new relationship. Coming to Hulu, on Friday, “Rosaline” is based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, adapted for the screen by “(500) Days of Summer” scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and directed by Karen Maine (“Obvious Child”).
• On video on demand, you can also check out “Piggy,” a horror that got good buzz out of the Sundance Film Festival, early this year. The film stars Laura Galán as a teenage girl who is overweight and bullied by the locals in the Spanish countryside where she spends her summers.
Music
• With “Being Funny In a Foreign Language,” The 1975 continue their tradition of long and cryptic album titles. The only clues about the direction of their latest, 11-track collection is some of its singles — the funky “Happiness,” the sweet, uncynical throwback “I’m In Love With You” and the ambitious, totally cynical and progressive “Part of the Band,” with singer Matty Healy’s memorable lyrics.
• Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t ready to stop spicing up our lives, this year. Their album “Return of the Dream Canteen,” comes out, Friday, their second album release of 2022, following “Unlimited Love,” from April. Once again, they’ve joined forces with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin, with an early single being “Tippa My Tongue.”
• If you’re feeling down, who is there? Exactly. We mean dance diva Betty Who. It’s virtually impossible to be down after listening to her 14-track “BIG!” — brimming with self-love and acceptance.
• Global trailblazer and provocateur M.I.A. is back and you better make room. “Beep, beep! Yeah, I’m tryna come through,” she sings on the hypnotic “Beep” from the new album, “Meta.” Other singles include “The One” and “Popular.”
Television
• “Supernatural,” which ended its 15-year-run, in 2020, begat a comic book series, novels and, finally, a spin-off about brothers Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents. The series debuts, Tuesday, on the CW.
• “High School,” the 2019 memoir by Indie Pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin, has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada. “High School,” debuts, Friday, on the Amazon Freevee streaming service.
• “Shantaram” is another book-based series, this time the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. In vividly depicted 1980s Bombay, India, fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) is trying to disappear into a new life but finds that old patterns and love are getting in the way.
It’s a grueling journey for Lin, as it was in the novel that Roberts has said incorporates elements of his own life, including drugs, prison and an unlikely role as healer.
The Apple TV+ series debuts with three episodes, on Friday, with the remaining nine episodes released weekly.
