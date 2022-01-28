LA-based singer-songwriter Teddy Grossman spent his childhood basking in the tunes of music titans like the Beatles, John Prine and Stevie Wonder, as his early musical inspirations.
In college, he started a band, began writing songs and did some light touring. Without initial success, he took jobs in the public work sector but his musical interests continued.
Discovering other artists such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell along the way, Grossman’s true life-long passion couldn’t be silenced any longer.
In 2017, he took the leap, moved to Los Angeles and fully committed his life to music. Also LA-based, his core backing band known as Family Company (Josh Teitelbaum on drums, Alex Kyhn on bass, Jason Goldstein on piano), opted to capture their group essence by recording each song live to tape.
“Giving Up,” released on Jan 19, is a six-song appetizer of soulful music with catchy, warm melodies. Grossman’s debut album, “Soon Come,” is scheduled for release later this year.
Leading the way, the EP’s opening title track recalls ’70s Soul like Joe Cocker and Bill Withers. A Bluesy story about a failed love, Grossman’s energetic singing, “Cause girl I’m tired/tired of all these games we play/and I’m running out of all my desire to keep up with this charade,” evokes his frustration. Gospel backing vocals, hand claps and a lively sax solo add a nice shot of energy for this mid-tempo song.
The following track, “Ready,” is a silky Soul jam about opening up to someone and being vulnerable in order to give and receive love. Horns and Goldstein’s upbeat piano complement warm vocals.
Featuring the singer’s friend, Theo Katzman (Vulfpeck), sharing vocals, “Out of Thin Air,” is accessible Rock music sprinkled with horns, melodic back-up singers and Katzman on slide guitar. This tight arrangement — propelled by Teitelbaum’s break beats — is the backdrop for reflections about searching for something intangible that pulls you out of in-the-moment life.
For empowering, yet dreamy Rock, seek out “Power in Pain.” A song with “healing” at its center, it’s a slower-paced offering with a backing choir, as well as piano and sax runs. From an optimistic point of view, Grossman’s chorus summarizes the feeling, “There is power, power in pain/to bring all the people together again. We all have power, we all have pain/so let’s come together, together again.
With Kyhn’s bass accentuated by acoustic and slide guitars, “What I Owe” is a slower, fitting EP closer. Grossman’s unfiltered vocals reminisce, “See I always wanted to become homecoming king ... Oh but how I wish I spent more time in the deep end fishing.”
He then takes a wisened tone, “But I still got time/you saved my place in line/to make it shine like gold/till I pay down what I owe.”
Recalling that all songs on “Giving Up” were recorded live to tape, anticipation mounts for the nimble band’s full-length debut.
