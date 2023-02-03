Music-Grammy Predictions

This combination of photos shows top nominees for the Grammy Awards, Adele (left), Beyonce and Harry Styles.

 AP Photo

Could Beyoncé make Grammy history this year? The race to Grammy glory is extremely tight with heavy hitters Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles all in the running.

Associated Press Entertainment Writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Kristin M. Hall break down the odds on whether Queen Bey will reign supreme this year. All signs point to a “Renaissance” revolution in multiple categories including album of the year and record of the year.

