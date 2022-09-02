" ‘Midnight Control’ is the culmination of almost 20 years of musical exploration, creativity and our love for creating original impactful art and music. ... We just wanna continue to make dope (expletive) and push music forward and ‘Midnight Control’ is exactly that.” — vocalist Jared Watson via a press release
Returning for their eighth studio album, “Midnight Control,” Dirty Heads offers a vibrant dose of music for halcyon days.
Formed, in 2008, in Huntington Beach, Calif., the group consists of Jared “Dirty J” Watson (co-lead vocals), Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell (co-lead vocals, guitar), David Foral (bass), Jon Olazabal (percussion), Matt Ochoa (drums), Shawn Gonzalez (keyboards, backing vocals), Mark Bush (trumpet, backing vocals) and Ruben Durazo (trombone, backing vocals).
Released, on Aug. 26, the Alternative band forgoes drastic change on the new LP. Instead, “Midnight Control,” replicates the octet’s habit of combining Hip-Hop, Reggae and Rock in a laid-back style.
Honing in on the rich melodies within, you’ll find there’s a little something for nearly every listener.
Opening with escapism, “Island Glow” explores the writing/ singing chemistry between “Dirty J” Watson and Duddy “B” Bushnell.
They interweave explicit call-and-response raps of sea-faring, battles over treasure and creepy skeletons amid a balanced Rock, Pop and Hip-Hop attack.
Strutting a deep Reggae groove with fluttering high-range accents, “Heavy Water,” featuring Reggae act Common Kings, focuses on empowerment.
Lyrics: “I’m a scoundrel when my pen works adventures/ My punch lines are too raw for glass, jaws and dentures/ You think you’ve seen madness, well I am the center/ I’m only happy in the summer, (expletive) the winter” metaphorically sum up the idea that life is uncontrollable. When life throws a curve ball, Dirty Heads want you to be ready for the challenge.
Keeping the Reggae fire burning, check out “Life’s Been Good.” (Yes, it’s a newer take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit that commented on the circus production that Rock ‘n’ Roll sometimes becomes.)
While Dirty Heads keep the melody and parts of the chorus from the original, they update the lyrics to make it more personal. A sign of how it’s fairing, Dirty Heads’ version of the song — their second single for the album — had climbed to No. 10 on iHeart’s Alternative Rock chart, as of Thursday.
Riffing off the subject of women, “Make Me” is a positive tune, thanking a partner for being the narrator’s “rock.” The song “Midnight Control” is the more artistic of the two. Nimble drums, keys and relaxed bass help generate an airy, expanded sense to the track about romantic infatuation.
Wrapping up the easy-feeling journey, the final half of 10 tracks finishes in a mostly mellow manner compared to the up-tempo pace set early on.
“Indigo” sheds light on things like ego death and living as a catalyst for change without coming off as too preachy. “Shade” follows in the same breath, but the poetry here is filtered through marijuana smoke and executed with assists from acoustic guitar and R&B-like beats.
Finally, album closer “Live Your Life” is perfectly constructed for its sequencing. Ending on another positive note, it’s led by acoustic guitar.
Balladry, “Quittin’ things never made a good habit/ Diamond rings ain’t worth expletive in caskets/ You gonna live your life, said you ain’t gonna live it twice (x2)” has the potential to open a galaxy of swaying lighters ... or smartphone lights at upcoming shows.
