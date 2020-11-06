Gorillaz, a British virtual band conceived by musician Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewett, conclude a web-based series consisting of a collection of stand-alone singles and music videos with the release “Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.”
For more than 20 years, Albarn’s embodiment in the band, 2D (vocals, piano) along with Noodle (guitar), Murdoc (bass) and Russel Hobbs (drums, vocals), has been creating genre-bending hits and experimental songs that appeal to wide audiences.
“Song Machine,” their seventh overall album, continues that spirit with distinct tracks rooted in Hip-Hop and Electronic, flowing
in harmony.
Opening the star-studded collaborative collection with the roaring synth-driven title track, Robert Smith (The Cure) laments the dizzying time we live in, while 2D turns low-key political with, “Strange echoes of Belarus where presidents pin badges on disconnected youth.”
Later in the 17-track rotation, “Opium” echoes the self-awareness of “Strange Timez,” with its pulsing, smooth energy and quarantine queues like, “I been cooped up for a minute
I been inside working lonely” and “Been a long time since I been outside, don’t let it catch up with me.”
Eying the top of the charts, “Valley of the Pagans,” (feat. Beck) is a fast paced, Electronic Alt rocker that sells you on its ecstasy and ensnares you with crafty songwriting.
Be warned, the chorus, “I feel so good to have a perfect song, I feel so good to be in total control,” is a slow simmering, infectious hook.
“The Lost Chord” (feat. Lee John) recalls the electro-synth make up of “The Fall,” (2010) but turns experimental with a heavy R&B groove aided by empowering assertions of freedom.
“Chalk Tablet Towers” (feat. St. Vincent), “The Pink Phantom” (feat. Elton John) and “Aries” (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia) all add new flavors to mix with Gorillaz’s lush palette.
Synth heavy “Art-Pop” and the soft yet swaggering piano ballad (“The Pink Phantom”) is evidence of Albarn’s happiness working with so many different levels of inspiration on one album. The latter track’s crescendoing conclusion and echoing, repeated “high tide” lyrics crashes over you like a suffocating wave of water, in an example of the emotional power music can hold.
Always keen to incorporate the different sounds of cultures into their music, “Strange Timez,” boasts some of Gorillaz’s most diverse contributions. “Dead butterflies,” (feat. Kano and Roxani Arias) contains an incendiary Spanish rap verse.
“Désolé,” showcases Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara and MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI) morphs Hip-Hop with Japanese Pop-Rock.
In contrast, “Severed Head,“ (feat. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra) and “With Love to an Ex” (feat. Moonchild Sanelly) beg for no definition. Simply put on a pair of headphones and let each layer identify itself.
