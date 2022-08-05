Among the great, introspective lyrical moments carved into musical history, “Good Thoughts, Bad Thoughts” by Funkadelic always rises to the top of my list.

Perhaps not a household name, the universal truths within set it apart. It’s not a traditional verse/chorus song; it sounds like an epic speech set to music. A line in the first paragraph reads, “Every ending is a new beginning. Life is an endless unfoldment. Change your mind and you change your relation to time.”

