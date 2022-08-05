Among the great, introspective lyrical moments carved into musical history, “Good Thoughts, Bad Thoughts” by Funkadelic always rises to the top of my list.
Perhaps not a household name, the universal truths within set it apart. It’s not a traditional verse/chorus song; it sounds like an epic speech set to music. A line in the first paragraph reads, “Every ending is a new beginning. Life is an endless unfoldment. Change your mind and you change your relation to time.”
We never know in which direction our life’s compass will take us and there’s a terrifying beauty about that. Illustrator and Designer Goldie Salimkhan, who simply goes by Goldie, has been adapting to such circumstances.
Over her young life, her path has taken her across the blue-and-gold-plated steps of the University of California, Los Angeles to the concrete jungle of New York City and currently, to the Antelope Valley for a noble purpose. Simultaneously, she is making a name for herself in the local art scene, as well as the Southern California art scene.
“I think it’s important to be in touch with your inner self,” Goldie said, giving me a guided tour of her artwork portfolio at a coffee shop table.
Slowly flipping from piece to piece, she explains how art keeps her grounded.
“It helps me a lot, especially when I’m going through troubled times,” she said. “It’s this energy you have to put out; otherwise it’s going to be stagnant in you. I think without art, I would probably be a very depressed person (laughs).”
Viewing Goldie’s art is akin to diving into another world. It’s like the comic book landscape of Andy Kubert viewed through the psychedelic lens of Salvador Dali with the geometric order of MC Esher.
The aesthetic of tarot cards and artists such as Sophy Hollington decorate the landscape of each piece.
“I’m really in love with the symbolism in tarot,” Goldie said. “It gave me a lot of inspiration. A lot of the work I do is influenced by people around me or experiences I’m going through and how that relates to bigger symbolism.”
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Goldie was always consumed by art throughout adolescence. Finding a world of expression in her sketches, she always ascended to the next step by way of her teachers. She got her first gig in the third grade by drawing the background for her school play. However, she never identified as an artist until majoring in psychology at UCLA. It was a recommendation from her professor that changed her life.
“She was professor in the developmental psychology program,” Goldie said. “She gave me a B+ when I took the essay final for her culture and development class. I went to her office and said, ‘What’s up with this? Can you make it an A-? I feel like I deserve that.’ She was so cool about it and said yes. I had to thank her for that because she didn’t give me any problems about it. I went back and gave her a drawing. She asked if I was an artist and told her it was a hobby. For a long time, I didn’t identify as an artist. I thought artists were big and I’m nowhere near that. She said, ‘You should go into art because you’re clearly more interested in that.’ ”
Goldie decided to take the leap of faith. She was accepted into the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, one of the most prestigious art/design schools in the world.
Upon receiving a masters degree, she began to integrate herself into the New York art scene. However, Goldie was called to the Antelope Valley to care for her mother, who fell ill and passed away, last October. Goldie expressed her situation in a quiet, grounded grace. It’s a testament to the therapeutic power that art gives her. She flipped through the portfolio on the table to a piece about caring for her mom.
“This is the child and the adult, which is the beginning and the end of life,” she explained. “The dog is actually a symbol for the midlife spirit. Then her going though a portal to another world.”
Goldie reflects. In the picture, a person views this scene taking place.
“I guess this is me watching the whole process,” she said. “It was also inspired by the Ten of Pentacles tarot card. It’s about family and coming full circle in life, the original card has a scene of an older man with a family. For me, it all ties together.”
As Goldie’s artistry expands, her primary goal is maintaining inner peace.
“I don’t want to get bored of art later in life,” she said. “In the future, I hope I’m still doing work that’s interesting to me. I’m always looking for happiness and my inner life is very important to me. If I’m happy doing this, I think I’ve arrived.”
