The view outside my room is like an old panorama painting, with different portions illuminated and displayed at different moments. They are all different, but also all a part of the same portrait.
The view is ever-changing and gives me a sense of where I am currently planted. All the sarcastic hounds (myself included) could easily craft a joke there. Obviously in the literal sense, looking out a window will tell a physical location. However, it will also tell someone about themselves.
What makes a place boring or interesting? Do we only gravitate toward what we know? Do we only want to tread on roads well traveled?
Being a life-long Californian, being on tour has taken me to many areas that, stereotypically, are controversial, looked down upon or dismissed by those who dwell on the coasts.
Whether they are valid or not, there are common tropes about every part of America and the inhabitants within. Even within a state, there’s potentially a discount, high school football-like feud between different areas, usually based on a direction. North versus south, east versus west. Of course, being a long-haired musician from the Golden State carried its own set of “expectations” when traveling abroad.
In the span of five days, I’ve passed through six different states: Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee and Wisconsin, either traveling to gigs in various clubs, theaters or festivals, or, sometimes, just passing through an airport via a connecting flight.
Currently, I’m in Chippewa Falls. My panorama is a corn field with a few farmhouses in my immediate view. The highway and big box store are nestled in the background like a low budget mountain range. We have the rarity of two days off before the next show, which is Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis.
Reflection about the intense travel schedule and small adventures over the last few days has been floating around my consciousness. Our first tour stop was in Bristol, Va., via connecting in Atlanta. However, a series of minor delays caused myself and several others to miss our connecting flight by just five minutes. Luckily, we were able to reschedule another flight out around 10:30 p.m. I took refuge in a quiet corner of the Atlanta airport and knocked out for three dreamless hours. It was a bad day to not get any sleep before traveling.
Eventually, I arrived at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol at 1 a.m. It was formerly a candy factory, grocery building and mill. The Sessions consists of three 1920s-era brick buildings retrofitted into a hotel.
Being that Bristol is the “Birthplace of Country Music,” the decor was a recording studio theme, complete with lyrics on the wall, old microphones converted into lights and complimentary record players available upon request. Despite the exhausting 16-hour-long travel day, I was wired for another hour with how incredible the room was. It was the power of music, I guess.
The following day, when not working at The Cameo Theatre, consisted of stuffing my face with soulful cooking. There was a barbecue restaurant called Southern Craft, in one building of the hotel.
A plate of pulled pork with fried green tomatoes and pork belly collard greens lifted my spirits. However, my gluttony would not be satiated there. In my travel research, I discovered a local dinner called Cootie Brown’s, which apparently had the best key lime pie. Naturally, I would need to discover if there was any truth in advertising here.
Upon placing a to-go order, I looked outside my window and it was pouring buckets outside — a torrential downpour. That would not stop me. There would be no pie left behind.
Thankfully, the front desk offered complimentary umbrellas. My pants and shoes quickly became soaked. As I was standing on the corner of State Street and Volunteer Parkway, waiting for the crosswalk to change, lighting struck the hills in the foreground. A omnipresent crack of thunder filled the sky above my head.
After five minutes of waiting, standing in a puddle of water with a traffic light acting as a jumbo divining rod, I decided it was in my best interest to jaywalk. After a somewhat arduous journey, it was indeed the best key lime pie I’d ever had.
The most peculiar part of this small adventure was crossing State Street. The state line between Tennessee and Virginia rests on this stretch of pavement. My hotel room bed was in Virginia. The coveted key lime pie came from Tennessee.
The whole journey spanned a five-minute walk, yet somehow, I traveled to another state and back. The experience placed an emphasis on how meaningless it is, how on paper, lines on a map carry a certain expectation but in reality, we’re in a world only separated by just a few steps.
For better or worse, we’re all a part of the same painting. Hopefully, we can find some beauty in the canvas.
