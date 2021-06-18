Four-piece London Rock band Wolf Alice presents a more deliberate, adventurous take of their brooding style of Pop-Rock on their new album, “Blue weekend.”
Doubling down on the riveting, lean, clattering formula that gave them momentum on their second overall and Mercury Prize-winning LP, “Visions of a Life,” they seem to have distilled a purer essence of their artistic goal over 11 tracks.
Album opener “The Beach” wastes no time transitioning from initially lean guitar work into cinematic synth territory. Ellie Rowsell’s (vocals, guitar, keyboards) lyrics, “When will we three meet again? In thunder, lightning and rain. Still sink our drinks like every weekend but I’m sick of circling the drain,” prop up a constrictive feeling against more liberated tones like, “Let me off, let me in let others battle. We don’t need to battle and we both shall win.”
Keeping that sweeping tone, the rhythm section of Theo Ellis (bass, synthesizers, vocals) and Joel Amey (drums, synthesizers, vocals) rule the mix in an artisan-crafted slice of Pop-Rock on “Delicious Things.”
Scenes of Hollywood decadence, where Colombian snow falls year-round, coupled with a youthful lust and immediacy to imbibe in all life experiences, play out, lending a vehicle of introspection to a core of people who have only recently been introduced to the upper echelon of the music industry lifestyle.
“Lipstick on the Glass” with delicate, haunting vocals, upbeat, funky drums and off-kilter picking patterns, which are unexpected, yet not unwelcoming, channels Tool’s “Eulogy” with its simmering darkness.
“Smile,” introduced by a rasping fuzz riff and thick rock drums, shows them having fun, exploring different styles.
Rowsell rejects limiting expectations of her femininity, almost rap-boasting, “I am what I am and I’m good at it. You don’t like me well that isn’t f******* relevant.”
“Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love),” is back to light and is cinematic, while equally head-on: “I ain’t a plaything to make life exciting. I have feelings, safe from heartbreak if I never fall in love.”
Commenting on the album’s release about its stylistic eclecticism, Roswell said: “Each song represents its own story. But with hindsight, there are some running themes.
“It’s a lot about relationships with partners, friends and with oneself, so there are themes of love and anxiety. Each song, though, can be enjoyed in isolation.
“Just as I find solace in writing and making music, I’d be absolutely chuffed if anyone had a similar experience listening to this.”
For song a like “The Last Man on Earth,” a clear highlight, there is an equally daring “Play the Greatest Hits.”
The former is bold in experimentation by using bludgeoning synths and lyrics relatable to society: “And every book you take and you dust off from the shelf has lines between lines between lines that you read about yourself. But does a light shine on you?”
The latter, clearly Punky, maybe even to the point of sounding tongue-in-cheek, fits the tone of the work overall, but due to its overtly nihilistic nature, is easily written off.
