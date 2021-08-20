Fresh out of the music lab, Jungle, an eight-year-old Electronic band, widens their reach, strutting over multiple styles on “Loving in Stereo.”
Led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, the childhood best friend duo from London still remains faithful to their base formula of funky, soulful Electronica production.
Even so, their new album, and third overall, sparkles with a dance floor-minded aura and focuses on themes of freedom and perseverance.
“Dry Your Tears,” originally the middle-eight to the B-side track, “Don’t You Cry Now,” starts the work that was released on Aug. 13.
With ethereal strings and vocals, this overture about not feeling sorry for yourself acts as an intro for “Keep Moving,” a driving Disco-Funk workout that plays on like a mantra with a hopeful overtone.
If you know the band, “Keep Moving” sounds like a not-so-distant relative to a previous ear worm of theirs, “Busy Earnin.’ ”
“All of the Time,” uplifting with a grand, Gospel-inflected chorus, lends to a sense of euphoria. Watson offered, in a press release accompanying the record, “We always envisioned this track as what it would sound like if a band from the 1960s or ’70s had heard future garage rhythms but were playing them on acoustic instruments.”
For a slice of groovy Hip-Hop, “Romeo” (feat. Bas) exhibits the signee from J. Cole’s Dreamville Records spitting flow over both verse and chorus. Jungle’s beats complement his rhymes, “I never seen this type of glow, look at the seed I planted grow/I think they need to add a fee/We don’t wanna be the status quo, plot twist, the pot twist. Let’s talk about some progress and objectives.”
“Lifting You” is a sampler’s delight. Layers like flanged-out guitars, key runs and an atmospheric background all move forward smoothly, thanks in part to the strong backbone of a Moog One bass line.
Along with “No Rules,” which is sparse on words, save for the titular refrain, both err on the psychedelic side.
Differently, “Bonnie Hill” a typical love song, emitting sunny Pop vibes, even when it starts with melancholy chord strikings.
Not many tracks in this package have solos, so a duel solo between Jazz flute and saxophone near the end is a treat.
Thumping, funky break-beats of “Talk About It” and “Truth,” which was birthed from the idea of “happy accidents” in the studio and also mid-2000s Rock, seem poised for the tops of music charts, thanks to their catchy, inventive nature.
