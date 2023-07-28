The artist’s reward for the spent blood, sweat and tears is paid from the journey, not the destination.
The road less traveled, literally and figuratively, is where all of the meaningful experiences and moments arrive from. It’s an individual’s version of The Odyssey filled with highs, lows and moments never thought possible when taking the first step.
If anything, tracking the progress is akin to notching height markers on the door frame while growing up. Eventually, old recordings are unearthed, ancient gig footage is seen for the first time in ages and it’s quite evident how much growth has taken place.
Most of us are striving toward the same things — seeking to improve our craft and ourselves as we move along.
For local musician Garitt Tarver, founder of Walking Through Ghosts, he’s making his own benchmarks as he goes along. Blending a mix of electronic, industrial and guitar-driven metal inspired riffs, his upcoming EP, “The Catharsis of Violence,” marks a moment of growth in his own songwriting slated to be released next month. This evolution also marks an emergence into the AV scene with more live performances. This Saturday, Tarver will be taking his new songs to Bravery Brewery starting at 6 p.m.
Since 2021, Tarver has released music under the Walking Through Ghosts project as a necessity. A way to exorcise the music ideas from his consciousness without the need for collaboration. Along with the artistic freedom that brings, the “Catharsis” EP allowed for settling in of the writing process.
“It’s always been a struggle for me to get things done in a quick way but it’s absolutely getting easier for me,” Tarver explained. “I feel like I’m finishing things faster and faster. I’m also working on three EPs simultaneously. They’re some what related in a philosophical sense.”
With the sustained level of craziness viewed through the lens of world events, “Catharisis” is a reflection of an increasingly angrier world.
“It’s definitely more of a commentary on society and human nature,” Tarver said. “We all carry tension and lose it sometimes. Obviously, many times humanity chooses violence and I’m exploring that concept.”
Much as humanity has to choose between right and wrong, artists must now choose between technology and humanity. In the recording process, Tarver works out of his self-built living room studio — a process he has always undergone solo.
“I would love to work in a major studio but haven’t had the opportunity yet.” Tarver said. “I am corresponding with a mastering engineer, but he’s out of state. I debated going with the AI or human engineer. Although it’s more expensive obviously, I prefer that human interaction.”
Although not quite the norm yet, it’s quickly becoming a choice newer budget-conscious artists. Do we maintain connection with our humanity or use this new, “humanless” approach?
“I’m not against it. You can’t really resist it and it’s not going anywhere,” Tarver said.
However, like many artists, there are still reservations about the true impact it will have.
“I think a lot of it will end up being stock music and not music you can fan out on,” Tarver said. “I don’t really take anyone seriously as an artist that just presses a button, types in a prompt, creates a song and wants to be taken seriously.”
For the reaction of this wave of one-click, instant gratification songwriting, there will likely be an opposite reaction.
“There’s going to be an appreciation for the imperfections in music,” Tarver predicted.
In addition to keeping that human connection alive, Tarver has some big goals coming up.
“I’m trying to get vinyls,” he said. “I’m working toward that at the moment. With the three EPs, I’d love to get them on vinyl eventually.”
As time passes, through whittling away at our passion everyday, aspirations that once seem unobtainable become just within reach
“I’m a lot happier with the results of this project than any I’ve done before. It’s become more streamlined,” Tarver explained.
Releasing music isn’t just about meeting personal deadline or monetary gain. It’s also about marking personal milestones of our lives, finishing artistic projects that spread confidence throughout all aspects of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.