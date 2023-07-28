The artist’s reward for the spent blood, sweat and tears is paid from the journey, not the destination.

The road less traveled, literally and figuratively, is where all of the meaningful experiences and moments arrive from. It’s an individual’s version of The Odyssey filled with highs, lows and moments never thought possible when taking the first step.

