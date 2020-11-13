PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will give away gift bags to Teen Geek Club participants, from 4 to 5 p.m., Nov. 18.
Teens are encouraged to stop by the Library to pick up bags of “geeky fun” to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited.
“Teen Geek Club is back and on-the-go,” Library Associate Toni Turner said. “Come by the library to grab a bag of crafts and goodies from fandoms from Avatar to Over the Garden Wall, all curated for our local teens.”
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is open for pick up services, phone reference and readers advisory services only. Patrons may call the library or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment.
Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Online services at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library are also available.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661/267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
