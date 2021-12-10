More than fresh ambition or a high level of daily energy, the desire and openness packaged with youth, is perhaps its most important quality. For example, being able to grab the reins of life with ease, to shift directions suddenly and without worry and to make a residency in the unknown and enjoy the view.
I am on the cusp of 30. Many of my peers are standing on the precipice, waiting for the inevitable. The slow pull of time, like gravity, never stops. It never needs sleep or a paid vacation to unwind. The best way to move through life seems to be analogous to surfing. You can’t control what you’re up against in any way. Instead, you are mastering yourself against overwhelming force. It was here before you and will remain after you. There will be good days and bad. The sea will vary wildly from day to day. Those who seem to navigate it the best have learned to find their opening in the moment and let go.
Iman Del Sol has been riding her own wave since graduating from Quartz Hill High School in 2012. Since that day, it would be hard to place her in one category or location. Using her youth to the fullest, she has developed many outlets to express herself. In a conventional realm, Del Sol graduated from university in May and has plans to become a pharmacist. In the creative world, she is a painter, belly dancer and crocheter. Her passion for the latter was so great, she opened an online store called Treehaus Threads. These might seem like two divergent worlds, but for Del Sol, they are part of a melting pot.
Her journey’s first steps beyond the Antelope Valley are rooted in education beginning at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas.
“I was there, in school and graduated with a bachelor’s in biology,” she said. “I came back home and I ended up getting an opportunity to go to Nigeria. It was a medical mission with an organization called NACENA (North American Council of East Nigerian Adventists) in the pharmacy department. After that, that’s what I decided to do. I got into USC, then University of St. Joseph’s in Connecticut.”
In the midst of traveling and studying, Del Sol allowed her life-long passion for crocheting to remain alive and well.
“My grandma got me into crochet when I was about six,” she said. “She started me off making scarfs. Just repetitive motions doing the long rectangles. In high school, I started making hats. Once I got into Wiley College, I started making little crop tops and things like that.”
In riding unpredictable waves, Del Sol was tested this past year with an unfortunate setback.
“I really wanted to release a sweater collection last fall,” she said. “Sets with pants, but I got injured earlier this year. I fainted, hit my head twice and got a concussion. I’m still really just dealing with that. I get pains in my neck that give me wicked headaches. When I have my head in the crochet position, I can’t do it for too long. Crochet takes a really long time and I’m averaging about 30 minutes a day.”
Despite this injury, Del Sol is still dedicated
to her art.
Where does the inspiration come from? What is the process for creating a new item?
“For the most part, I’ll get an image in my head and I’ll just start making it,” she said. “If I don’t have anybody to make it for at the time, I’ll just make it for myself. Sometimes, I get into a lot of bright colors. Other times, it is neutrals. Depending on the weather, that will influence the color and mood. It’s not a spontaneous art, but I most definitely make it spontaneous. That’s my personality. I don’t like to be bored. What I’ve been doing lately is sketching ideas so I don’t forget them. Writing it down in my notes with a description. What kind of stitch I’m going to use, the style, color, texture, the weight of the yarn, a lot of details.”
A truly positive aspect of this era is being able to craft your own recipe for life and not being beholden to traditional paths crafted for success.
Much like her pharmaceutical work, Del Sol is figuring out her own formula.
“I would love to do all of my creative arts full-time,” she said. “I would also love to open my own pharmacy. It’s in the works and I have a lot of ideas. Basically, I want people to have options for what they call ‘traditional medicine.’ What people get at their local pharmacy chain, but I want to make formulations of natural products. I want to be happy and make other people happy. That’s my ultimate goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.