I’ve always loved the local music scene and think it functions best when we feel united.

When arriving at a show, we see those faces that light up a room when they walk in: the ones who go out of their way to give a hug, look you in the eye and sincerely ask how you are. It may not seem like much, but kindness is contagious. It’s vitally important for the ones who are coming up and to honor the ones who are no longer with us.

