I’ve always loved the local music scene and think it functions best when we feel united.
When arriving at a show, we see those faces that light up a room when they walk in: the ones who go out of their way to give a hug, look you in the eye and sincerely ask how you are. It may not seem like much, but kindness is contagious. It’s vitally important for the ones who are coming up and to honor the ones who are no longer with us.
On May 7, the local music scene will celebrate the life of Keith Buie, a beloved regular at local shows who recently passed away. From 12-3 p.m., at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, his family, friends and colleagues will gather to share stories and fond memories. Local promoter Burgerwolf, aka Carlos Aguado, is one of the main organizers behind the event.
“I met Keith a few years ago from booking shows in our area,” Aguado said. “He was a huge fan of music, live shows and food.”
More than just honoring a supporter of art, it’s a way for him to pay tribute to his comrade.
“Keith was one of my closest friends I’ve made over the years and his friendship meant a lot to me,” Aguado said. “He was one of the few people that I would hang out with outside of shows and was able to talk to about anything.”
That friendship permeated across genres within AV music. Upon Buie’s passing, many local bands and artists took to social media to share their memories and stories.
Rapper Joesnapped was among them.
“I met Keith through the homies in Shiiva,” he recalled. “He really dug the raps I had going. I remember I went out to New York for the first time, he tapped in and recommended all these dope spots to check out. He told me he’s from Queens. You learn more about a person the more you converse.”
That’s a simple yet profound statement. The more we connect, more is discovered. Scrolling through Buie’s Instagram feed, snapshots of life remain etched in digital memoriam. He’s hanging with friends and family, exploring California’s bountiful nature spots, cooking professionally in New York and two- stepping at shows in the Antelope Valley.
As clichéd as it sounds, the journey is as important as the destinations, big and small. Along that journey, it’s good to give and receive kindness with gratitude, minus expectations.
“This dude had the most genuine personality, always looking out for his people and so inviting to his neighbor,” Joesnapped said. “We should all strive to be more like him. We really lost a great one but his spirit still lives. We love you Keith”
Outside of the material, physical experiences we have, the real legacy we leave behind is rooted in either love or hate. As Maya Angelou famously said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
If our legacy is rooted in love, the smiles we put on a friend’s face, the laughter we made for others and that feeling we share with our community, it will hopefully be bestowed on others as time passes.
“He always looked after everyone around him regardless if he just met you or knew you for years,” Aguado said. “The night of his passing, we were able to hang out and talk for awhile. I’ll always be grateful for that time I had with him and always know he lived life to the fullest and still has so much left to do. He will always be remembered.”
As connected and tight-knit as the music community is, it’s possible to not formally meet people who seem so close to your immediate circle. Still there’s some kind of weird connection I’ve found that exists with people that, without music, would just be total strangers.
An eerie coincidence is the day that news of Buie’s passing began to surface on social media, it was also my birthday, April 17.
Still dealing with grief and loss from loved ones passing at the end of 2022, my perspective on the world and living life has slowly changed. Birthdays have become like momentary rest stops along the highway of life. It’s a time to take even a brief moment to appreciate who we still have in our lives.
Upon seeing many fellow musicians affected by this loss, I was reminded again of what I felt saying goodbye to my friends and family: carry on the torch. Take their spirit with you and share it with others when getting back on the highway of life.
