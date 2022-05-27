PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale presents an evening of music with Grammy winner Patti LaBelle, at 8 p.m., July 9, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), as part of the city’s summer concert series.
Her career has spanned seven decades, with over 50 million records sold world-wide.
She has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame.
Rolling Stone magazine named LaBelle to their list of the 100 Greatest Singers.
Tickets went on sale, May 13, and are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
They are $40 for VIP concert floor seats, $35 for preferred seating and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased before May 27 will receive a $5 discount.
Gates open at 6 p.m., and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as grass festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the on-site concessions, including beer and wine.
Attendees should bring their own seating, however, high-back chairs are discouraged.
Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
