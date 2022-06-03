PALMDALE — The city presents Alternative Rock/Power Pop band Smash Mouth, at 8 p.m., July 23, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), as part of the city’s summer concert series.
Tickets went on sale, May 20, at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
They are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating and $25 for general admission. General admission tickets purchased, by June 3, will receive a $5 discount.
Smash Mouth formed, in 1994, and has released eight albums, to date. They are known for songs such as “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” “Then the Morning Comes,” “I’m a Believer,” “Can’t Get Enough of you Baby” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends”
Gates open at 6 p.m., and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the on-site concessions, including beer and wine.
Bring your own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted. Call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com for details.
