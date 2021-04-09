PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, in partnership with Dunn-Edwards Paints, is seeking volunteers to participate in “Peace Together,” a community public art installation that will take place April 17 and 18 at DryTown Water Park, 3850-B E. Ave. S.
Volunteers will paint, or “peace together” — a play on words on puzzle pieces — an interlocking rainbow pattern on selected cross walks at Dry Town Water Park. Brushes, buckets, rollers, tape, T-shirts and hats will be provided.
Shifts are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
“As we are moving towards some degree of normalcy, it’s a great time to engage our community in a project that will brighten lives and bring color and beauty to an otherwise ordinary cross walk,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said the city’s commitment to public art continues with this partnership between Dunn-Edwards Paints, the city and the residents who will leave behind something for everyone to enjoy when they visit DryTown.
“The creativity and commitment of our team in bringing forth quality public art in many different ways and methods is truly amazing,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
Facial coverings are required and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
Sign-ups are required at https://signup.com/go/eUakkCg
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
