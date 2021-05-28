PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 East Ave. S, is reopening on Saturday for the 2021 season, under Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re excited to welcome guests back to the Antelope Valley’s only water park,” DryTown Supervisor Timothy Miller said. “We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves especially after the long hiatus due to the pandemic.”
Attendance will be limited by the current COVID-19 health order guidelines. Advance reservations are required and are available at www.DryTownWaterPark.com/p/tickets for all visitors including daily ticket visitors and season pass holders.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and staff is a top priority,” Miller said. “Our procedures will be slightly different so that we can adhere to health and safety protocols, but the opportunities for having fun and creating great memories are as good as ever.”
DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide and a 6,000-square-foot children’s water playground with spray features.
It also features Dusty’s Grill, a General Store with souvenirs and sundries, covered picnic area and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.
Facial coverings and other safety protocols will be required. For complete details, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com
For more information, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.