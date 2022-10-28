Everyone is odd in their own way. As a fingerprint is unique to an individual, never to be repeated, so are the ingredients that comprise our beings, to include the way we see the world, our natural abilities and our preferences.
Human beings are a complex recipe of experiences, both good and bad. In one form or another, art is a common language most of us relate to. Regardless of the medium, it’s all connected to the same force that allows us to explore how we feel without social pretense: from our highest highs to our lowest lows.
Several months ago, I caught wind of an new, local art festival call the “Odd Art Expo,” taking place, on Oct. 29, at Bravery Brewing. Part Halloween costume party, part art showcase, “Odd Art” is a charity-focused event benefiting organizations such as the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority and National Alliance on Mental Illness.
From 5:30-10 p.m., there will be live music, a food truck and artwork for sale. Proceeds from purchased artwork will benefit the associated organizations. The organizers of this event, the We Are Odd collective, are of anonymous and non-anonymous origin. When reaching out to talk with the main person in charge, I discovered someone I nicknamed the “Head Oddball,” a faceless, mysterious figure donning a skull mask on the group’s social media pages.
In the past, I had a spirited conversation with the scrambled, distorted voice on the phone. Alas, following up on the eve of the event, I was unable to track down the “Head Oddball.” However, I was directed to someone else who’s part of We Are Odd.
Julia Sudduth, a retired program director at Valley Oasis, wants to make a difference in the community through art and understanding. Recently, she started the Open the Door Foundation, a local organization designed to help marginalized groups of people.
“I have worked with domestic violence victims and the homeless population for almost 25 years,” Sudduth said. “What I came across, in that industry, is that there was quite a few LGBTQ individuals coming through our programs. I’m now retired, in my mid-60s and also LGBTQ. I didn’t have anyone to talk to about what I was experiencing and questioning. Was I really gay or was I not? And who do I go to within my city, any programs or organizations, to talk with someone about this? I found here in the Antelope Valley, we didn’t have any organizations to do that with.”
She decided to use her retirement, the golden years where most people rest and relax, to provide help on a consistent basis for LGBTQ people in need. “I’m not doing counseling or therapy,” she said. “What I am doing is offering a service if you’ve gone through the experience of coming out of the closet, at a young age or older age after a divorce, a spouse passing away, whatever it may be, and asking yourself ‘How do I get through this?’ ”
For Sudduth, artwork proved to be a very therapeutic outlet. Her goal is to provide a safe space for people to talk about their experiences, paint and create art, direct people to mental health programs, mentorships, etc. Still in the beginning phases, she was recently approved for her 501(c)3 status as a nonprofit, now the goal is fundraising and finding the people who need her services the most.
The Odd Art Expo may prove to be a pivotal event to gain momentum for Open the Door.
“The connection to Odd Art is that we are all odd, in whatever way it may be,” Sudduth said. “Whether it’s odd to you or odd to me. It’s an important experience to me and I’d like to see if there’s other individuals out there who are like me and want to discuss this.”
Given her passion for charitable work, there’s no sign of slowing down any time soon.
“I’m kind of worried this will put me in a vulnerable position,” Sudduth said. “At my age, I’m 63 years old and I didn’t have any place to go to. Why is that still the case with youngsters nowadays? If I’m going to go out into this world and do something as my last hurrah, I want to make sure I make a difference in this community. For people that are seeking acceptance for who they are.”
Until she can procure a building, she is working out of The Crystal Bar in Palmdale. It’s a space where she can regularly host small events. For more information on Open the Door, contact huleegone@gmail.com
