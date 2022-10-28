Julia Sudduth

Everyone is odd in their own way. As a fingerprint is unique to an individual, never to be repeated, so are the ingredients that comprise our beings, to include the way we see the world, our natural abilities and our preferences.

Human beings are a complex recipe of experiences, both good and bad. In one form or another, art is a common language most of us relate to. Regardless of the medium, it’s all connected to the same force that allows us to explore how we feel without social pretense: from our highest highs to our lowest lows.

