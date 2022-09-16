"I think my singing has improved and that it’s going to get way better because I want it now. Before, I think I deserved it. Now, whether I deserve it or not, I (expletive) want it. I want to play, I want to go out and just shred on my guitar and people go ‘I can’t believe that he’s alive and doing that.’ ”
— Dave Mustaine via Loudwire
At their best, LA Thrash Metal band Megadeth adventurously channels social commentary and dark imagery through frenetic/blistering guitar work and a wall of rhythm.
Their new album, “The Sick, The Dying ... And The Dead!” continues a return to a form that began in 2016, with their Grammy winning LP, “Dystopia.”
“Change,” and the consequences thereof, are prominent themes of the band’s 16th studio work, released on Sept. 2. Though re-linking with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive) from “Dystopia,” other personnel were shuffled, so don’t expect the band to sound exactly like any of its previous eras.
Founding member Dave Mustaine remains the lead vocalist and principal songwriter, while guitarist Kiko Loureiro returned for his second album with the group. Bass player Steve Di Giorgio of Testament and Obituary replaced former bassist David Ellefson during recording sessions. Later, former bassist James LoMenzo returned to the line-up for the Metal Tour of the Year, scheduled this year.
This album is the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren who replaced Chris Adler (formerly Lamb of God). The synthesis of this new crew allows Megadeth — who formed in 1983 — to rage with a revitalized ferocity.
His first studio work since beating a throat cancer diagnosis three years ago, Mustaine — who turned 61 on Sept. 13 — delivers verses in his trademark guttural snarl. Mostly gone is his higher-range belting. However, it’s not terribly missed when considering how drastically other vocalist’s voices have changed over time. Looking at you, James Hetfield (Metallica) and Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe).
Opening with the title track, haunting wind, ominous bells and the lament, “Bring out your dead” signals this new Megadeth era. Written about the Black Death, searing, interwoven guitar chemistry from Mustaine and Loureiro propels the song before a softly, acoustic-picked mid-song tempo shift.
With some of their fastest riffs ever recorded, “Life in Hell” is a diabolically tasty treat for Thrash Metal fans. A menacing, low-end guitar chug, melodic verses and one of Mustaine’s best Metal howls in recent memory, are fit to wake the dead.
“Dogs of Chernobyl,” along with “Mission to Mars,” are some of the most adventurous therein. The former opens with wind chimes, distortion and an eerily serene acoustic guitar. Lyrics,“Blood on my lips as my eyes start to burn” and “You vanished, and left me behind. Like one of the dogs of Chernobyl, Where did you go?” is a slyly wrapped ode about break up wrought with despair.
“Mission to Mars,” meanwhile, might contain a worthy solo bass lead-in, but subject/aesthetic-wise, it falls flat.
The middle section of the 14-track album sort of tapers off with intent and energy, but “Killing Time” and “Soldier On!” regain the overall momentum.
Kaleidoscopic guitar runs and rapid-fire percussion in “Soldier On!” are reminiscent of “Tornado of Souls” (1990) — about failed relationships.
Later, “We’ll Be Back,” the cover of the Dead Kennedys’ “Police Truck” and album closer, “This Planet’s on Fire (Burn in Hell), featuring Sammy Hagar, are impassioned reminders of Megadeth’s virtuosity and commitment to still being one of the hardest and exciting Metal bands.
