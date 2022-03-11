The City of Lancaster partnered with GoodStock to host a community benefit concert called GoodStock at The Hangar, featuring musical artists Baby Bash, Deniece Williams, Sons of Motown, Evelyn “Champagne” King, DJ Battlecat and many more, on March 26 at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., at 45116 Valley Central Way.
The event’s host will be American actor and stand-up comedian Brandon T. Jackson. The event will feature a variety of on-site food trucks with snacks, meals and drinks. Beer and wine will be available for purchase by attendees 21 years of age and older.
GoodStock at The Hangar will raise money for The Thirst Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build infrastructure that brings fresh water to developing communities.
There are 663 million people across the globe without access to clean drinking water, which contributes to widespread death and illness from otherwise preventable waterborne diseases.
The funds raised by this year’s benefit concert will be used to build borehole wells and water pipelines in the Kingdom of Eswatini, Uganda, Kenya and El Salvador, to bring safe water to these areas.
“The City of Lancaster’s GoodStock at The Hangar concert is a unique event that raises our awareness that not everyone has a life as good as we have in Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “It also makes giving back to people in need easy and fun. Communities around the world need help to get access to safe drinking water, and I’m proud that this event will be bringing Lancaster residents together for such a great cause.”
Attendees will have the option to purchase tickets for stadium seating or premier table seating, which is on the field for an up-close-and-personal concert experience.
Tickets start at $50 for stadium seating and $225 for field table seating. Prices increase depending on the location. On-site parking cost $5 (cash only).
Gates to the event open at 2 p.m., with artist performances starting at 3 p.m.
The full artist line-up, event maps, and other event details are coming soon.
For details visit cityoflancasterca.org/GoodStock
