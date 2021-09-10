PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will celebrate the end of summer and the arrival of fall with several themed events at both Marie Kerr Park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), and Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East. All events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Monday, celebrate Labor Day with set-up family field games to encourage active play. Bring family and friends to engage in friendly competitions.
On Nov. 11, the city will host Veteran Appreciation Field Day, featuring inflatables, an obstacle course and free giveaways for veterans to thank them for their service.
Football is the theme from Nov. 22-24 with Turkey Bowl Field Day events scheduled daily. Park staff will mark off football field areas and have footballs available for some fun turkey bowl competitions. Field and lawn games will also be available.
Wrapping things ups will be a Holiday Family Craft Workshop on Dec. 18 and 19. Participants will have the opportunity to create a free DIY craft to give away as a special gift for the holidays. Wrapping paper will be available to wrap the gifts.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
