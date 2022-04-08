Get ready to be entertained on Saturday, as “Doc’s Annual Veteran’s Event Fundraiser,” organized by David Manzo, kicks off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at AV Harley-Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12.
The event will feature a poker run, car, bike and truck show; bike games, musical entertainment by the Black Heart Band and a comedy show.
The family-friendly event at AV-Harley is free.
Later that evening, from 7-10 p.m., the comedy show will be at the VFW 3000, 4342 West Ave. L, Lancaster.
The show is free, but donations are highly encouraged. Proceeds will go to the comedians who volunteered to put on the show.
Comedians Dick Salas, Kevin Davis, Joshua Higuera and Sam Ridley will perform.
All the comedians are veterans of the armed forces.
Salas is a Marine Corps veteran, comic, vet advocate, host, actor, director and vocalist. He’s been doing comedy since 2018.
Davis is also a USMC veteran and goes by the nickname “The Marine of Comedy.”
Ridley is a national comedy winner, US Army veteran and podcast host.
Higuera is a former corrections officer, US Army vet and touring comic.
