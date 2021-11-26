The Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, will present a wide variety of holiday entertainment and events to celebrate the season.
“The holidays are always fun at the Palmdale Playhouse and this year we’ve put together a nice schedule of events that has something for everyone,” Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli said. “New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events. When you purchase your tickets at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, you will also be able to choose your seat.”
7 p.m., Nov. 27: Sharpo! Courtroom Circus
The people vs. Santa and other cases. In this “People’s Court”/”Judge Judy”-inspired interactive show, the comedic and snarky wisecracking judge hears short, improvised cases starring audience members as plaintiffs, defendants and jurors in the Courtroom Circus, culminating with the main event — the trial of Santa. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
Nov. 30: Santa’s Wonderland
Jolly Old St. Nick will meet and greet visitors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14; from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16; and from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The cost is $5 per family and includes the visit, one 5”x7” photo frame cover and a goodie bag with a treat and activity for each child 12 and under. Reservations are required and may be made at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com Reservations for the week of Nov. 30 may be made beginning on Nov. 15, for the week of Dec. 7, beginning Nov. 22; and for the week of Dec. 14, beginning Nov. 29. Those interested are encouraged to register early. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
6 p.m., Dec. 4: ‘Christmas Celebration’
Dance Evolution and Palmdale Theater Dance present “Christmas Celebration,” with musical numbers that range from “Twelve Days of Christmas” to “Plum Puddin’” and a Hip-Hop groove set to “Joy” by artist Lacrae. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
2 p.m., Dec. 5: Sharpo: Holiday Family Magic Matinee for Kids
This interactive magic show with Sharpo! and magic holiday elves and fairies is tailored for younger audiences. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 11: CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive and Live Broadcast with BOBFM
California Highway Patrol officers will collect toys for children at center court, inside the Antelope Valley Mall.
7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17: “Making Spirits Bright.”
West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra, Jazz Improvisation, Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble and Encore Strings Orchestra present “Making Spirits Bright.” Beginning to pro-level musicians play a program filled with holiday music. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 18: BOBFM Live Broadcast
BOBFM will host a live broadcast with Santa at center court, inside the Antelope Valley Mall.
7:30 p.m., Dec. 18: ‘Sounds of the Holidays’
West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras present “Sounds for the Holidays.” Two 50-piece full orchestras will perform holiday favorites. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. Please note that the Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. For more information, call 661-267-5684.
