Generations

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will jointly host an opening reception for the special juried art exhibition titled “Generations” from 6 to 8:30 p.m., today.

The reception is open to the public and admission and parking are free. Legacy Commons is at 930 East Ave. Q-9 and Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.

