PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will jointly host an opening reception for the special juried art exhibition titled “Generations” from 6 to 8:30 p.m., today.
The reception is open to the public and admission and parking are free. Legacy Commons is at 930 East Ave. Q-9 and Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.
The exhibit is the culmination of the “Generations” juried art competition held earlier in the year. Over 100 art pieces were submitted for consideration and will be on exhibit.
First-, second-, third-place and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in four age categories: 12 and younger, 13 through 17 years, 18 through 54 and 55 years and older. The winners will be announced at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m., and first-, second- and third-place work will be featured in a 2023 “Generations Juried Art Exhibit” commemorative calendar.
Come enjoy live music, light refreshments and the talents of local and regional artists of all ages.
Generations was established to encourage and inspire artists through multiple generations, bringing together the next generation of artists with the existing artists in the community.
For information, call 661-267-5611.
