Winners of the “Generations” contest hold their award certificates.

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale announced the winners of the seventh annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception held on Aug. 20, simultaneously, at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse.  

Entries for the “Generations” juried art competition were received starting in July and closed on Aug. 5 and hundreds of works were submitted for consideration.

Age 17 and under category

First place

Adeline Towle,

Title: “Monkey”

Medium: Oil

Second place

Alexandria Mayo

Title: “Bob Dylan”

Medium: Watercolor

Third place

Abby Adams

Title: “The Bluebird”

Medium: Color pencil

Honorable mention

Leah Gravance

Title: “Peter Rabbit”

Medium: Watercolor

18 to 54 category

First place

Pepe Melan

Title: “This is the Way”

Medium: Graphic design

Second place

Debbie Haeberle

Title: “The Watcher”

Medium: Pen and ink

Third place

Tim Coon

Title: “Chesapeake Bay Retriever”

Medium: Digital painting

Honorable mention

Chelsea Williams

Title: “Worthy”

Medium: Digital art

Alondra Hernandez

Title: “Quarantine”

Medium: Ink

55 and older category

First place

Teddi Bandt

Title: “SRFNUSA”

Medium: Colored pencil on drafting film

Second place

Yancy Calzada

Title: “Dole Plantation”

Medium: Acrylics

Third place

Ernest Broaden

Title: “Baldwin in Blue”

Medium: Acrylics

Honorable mention

John Massaro

Title: “Mandarin Duck”

Medium: Photography

The works are on display now through Oct. 1, 2021. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.

