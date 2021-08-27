PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale announced the winners of the seventh annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception held on Aug. 20, simultaneously, at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse.
Entries for the “Generations” juried art competition were received starting in July and closed on Aug. 5 and hundreds of works were submitted for consideration.
Age 17 and under category
First place
Adeline Towle,
Title: “Monkey”
Medium: Oil
Second place
Alexandria Mayo
Title: “Bob Dylan”
Medium: Watercolor
Third place
Abby Adams
Title: “The Bluebird”
Medium: Color pencil
Honorable mention
Leah Gravance
Title: “Peter Rabbit”
Medium: Watercolor
18 to 54 category
First place
Pepe Melan
Title: “This is the Way”
Medium: Graphic design
Second place
Debbie Haeberle
Title: “The Watcher”
Medium: Pen and ink
Third place
Tim Coon
Title: “Chesapeake Bay Retriever”
Medium: Digital painting
Honorable mention
Chelsea Williams
Title: “Worthy”
Medium: Digital art
Alondra Hernandez
Title: “Quarantine”
Medium: Ink
55 and older category
First place
Teddi Bandt
Title: “SRFNUSA”
Medium: Colored pencil on drafting film
Second place
Yancy Calzada
Title: “Dole Plantation”
Medium: Acrylics
Third place
Ernest Broaden
Title: “Baldwin in Blue”
Medium: Acrylics
Honorable mention
John Massaro
Title: “Mandarin Duck”
Medium: Photography
The works are on display now through Oct. 1, 2021. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.
