Game Night at the Library

Game Night at the Library will return this week. Everyone is welcome to visit the Palmdale City Library beginning at 6 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE — Game Night at the Library will return from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday.

The library reopens after normal business hours for this special event on Friday evening, offering limited library services. The community is invited to play board games, browse the collection, read or participate with karaoke in the fireplace area.

