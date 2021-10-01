If a retro, empowering Pop journey that gives off a happy aura sounds interesting, listen to Dua Lipa’s new album, “Future Nostalgia.”
Released on March 27, 2020, this second studio effort further establishes her artistic prominence. Collectively, her throaty, yet elastic, vocal delivery meshes well against the album’s Electro-Pop backdrop. Vintage synth noodling and drum machines introduce the aptly named opening title track. Spoken word and a slow tempo, talking rap verse are sassy.
Lyrics that deal with themes of self-reflection and feminism, “I know you ain’t used to a female alpha (no way, no way),” set the tone for the rest of the work. This song is a perfect amalgamation of retro and contemporary elements to spice up the 26-year-old’s sonic formula.
Strutting a Nu-Disco flare, “Don’t Start Now,” with its popping bass line and mirror ball glow, is flavored a la English Pop/Disco group, The Bee Gees. Studio treats like hand claps, cow bells and lush strings are featured as Lipa instructs a former lover to forget about their time together because she just wants to celebrate her newfound independence.
“Cool,” a summer banger, if there ever was one, is the positive result of the singer again seeking new sounds for the 13-track album, this time similar to the purple funk spirit of Pop singer Prince (1958-2016). Highlighting her vocal range, the track is a vibrant, romantic jam about having a rendezvous with someone who makes you lose your nerves.
Driving club beats and slick synth-pop combine on “Physical” to create an exuberant atmosphere with a gigantic chorus, “All night, I’ll riot with you. I know you got my back and you know I got you. So come on (Come on), come on (Come on), come on (Come on), let’s get physical.” Recalling more than just ’80s style, Lipa also gives a shout-out to the Olivia Newton-John song, “Physical” (1981).
“Levitating,” meanwhile, is a Disco love affair that heavily employs a synth sample as well as power Pop, R&B and Rock elements. Lyrically, she likens levitating to the feeling of falling in love, with several interstellar references sprinkled about.
With layered vocals on “Pretty Please,” the English-born singer/songwriter/model again hits the higher register she was comfortable with on her debut album.
In an interview with Apple Music, she recalled, “The song is about promising someone — or yourself — that you’re going to be really chill in the early stages of the relationship, but then realizing that ‘Yeah, that’s just not me.’ ”
A 2000s disco-house vibe flourishes on “Hallucinate,” in tandem with a memorable, distinct bass line. Lipa struts her stuff talking about loving someone so much that it changes your perception of reality.
Found later, “Break My Heart,” is worth noting that by circumstance, the lyrics can vaguely be taken as mirroring the lock-down precautions happening in America at the time, “I would have stayed home, cause I was doing better alone. But when you said “hello,” I knew that was the end of it all.”
Bonus track “Fever,” at the end of the album, originally from the French edition of “Future Nostalgia,” is an airy, fun change of pace.
Keeping the dance floor warm, a remix album, “Club Future Nostalgia” was released in August 2020. Finally, a reissue of the album, “The Moonlight Edition” with lead single, “We’re Good” came out on Feb.11.
